The “dedication and hard work” shown by students at Wyvern Academy in Darlington has resulted in improved GCSE results, school leaders said.

Headteacher Owen Inglis said results had been “extremely positive and encouraging” and reflected the rapid improvements that the school continued to make.

He added: “Our outcomes have improved from the previous academic year and are in-line with our vision of achieving excellence in all that we do.

“Our Year 11 students have worked tirelessly ‘against the tide’ in the unprecedented period of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Their dedication, hard work and efforts through these challenging times has been a testament to their belief in what they can, and have achieved.

“The experiences of lockdown has enhanced their resilience and abilities to work independently and this has helped in the final push in achieving the results that they truly deserve.”

Among the star performers was head boy Aakashdeep Singh who achieved seven grade nines and two grade eights.

Aakashdeep is going to the Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College to study A-levels in sciences and hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

Evie Rickinson achieved four grade nines, two grade eights and three sevens. She is also going to the QE to study A-levels.

Isobel Duffy achieved a grade nine, three grade eights, three grade sevens, a six and a D*. She is going to Middlesbrough College to study A-levels.

Zoe Mitchell, who is also going to sixth form college, said: “We didn’t know what was going to happen at first, but the school has tried really hard to keep us informed and they’ve given us a lot of support.”