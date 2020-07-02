You’ve been thinking about buying your first guitar but the options on the market are overwhelming. When you’re just starting out, you’d want to go for something simple and easy to play. This will mean doing research so that you can get the right guitar suited for your needs. There are a couple of considerations to have in mind and we’re going to highlight some of them.

Tonewood is a Factor

You need to get a guitar that will be easy to hold. Tonewood can be described as the guitar’s ability to produce clear, rich, and warm sound when playing. Such a guitar will provide the motivation to learn when you’re just starting out. Not all woods will be ideal for a guitar. That is why it is imperative that you’re going for the right tonewood when shopping for your first acoustic guitar. Maple is mostly used for the neck of the guitar.

Learning the Acoustic

If you’re a beginner, it is highly encouraged that you’re learning the acoustic first. This is because it will teach you everything you need to know before you can move on to other types of guitars like the electric one. The reason why the acoustic guitar is recommended is that you learn about finger placement and different strumming techniques that can be applied to other types of guitars as well. An acoustic guitar is portable. That means you can carry it with you wherever you’re going. It doesn’t need electricity to play although there are some that can be amplified to produce a better sound.

Shape and Style

Even if you narrow down on the acoustic, you’ll still have to figure out the shape and style that you’d want. A good idea would be to look at some of the expensive guitars if you’re looking for inspiration on the type of guitar that you’d want. You don’t have to splurge if it is your first guitar. You can check out this blog if you’re looking for the different shapes of guitars that you can buy depending on your budget. It should be noted that you can get some amazing guitars for less than $500.

How Much Will You Spend

You’ll need to figure out how much you’re willing to spend when buying your first guitar. There is a guitar for every budget. Some of the higher-end range models can go for thousands of dollars. Once you’ve determined your budget, you will have to research the kind guitars that you can get. The internet can be used for the research process. Make sure to get the shops that are based in your city because you’ll need to see the guitars in person.

Don’t Buy a Guitar Without Trying it Out

This is a big mistake that you’ll be making since you can never be too sure about the quality that you’ll be getting. That is why it is important that you’re seeing the guitar in person before you can make a purchasing decision.

Starter Pack Accessories

There will be accessories that you need to buy in order to make playing more enjoyable. You don’t have to buy fancy accessories when you’re just starting to play the guitar. Everything else will be optional and you will come to know of them when you advance with the playing of the instrument.

Set-Up

Setting up the guitar is also important. There are devices that can help with tuning so that you’re getting the best tune when playing. You can also ask the shop assistant to help with the tuning as you might not be in the best position to identify the right kind of sound that the guitar should be producing. There is also the maintenance aspect you’ll have to worry about. The strings will have to be replaced after a while. The guitar shop that you choose should be able to provide the accessories so that you know where you should be going in case there is an issue with the instrument.

Conclusion

Buying a guitar doesn’t have to be a challenging endeavor provided you know what to look for. That is why you should be doing research especially if you’re buying the guitar for the first time. You should not just look at the price to base the purchasing decision. It is also crucial that you’re checking out the guitar in person so that you know exactly what you’ll be getting with the purchase. You can let an experienced person help you identify the right guitar.