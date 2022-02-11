Diamond drilling is also known to be diamond core drilling. It refers to the diamond drill bit, which is utilized with a small group of industrial-grade diamonds set into a metal matrix.

One of the critical facts about the diamond is that it is the strongest natural substance. And because of this, it is considered perfect for drilling into hard substances like a rock. So, by utilizing this procedure, you can easily cut exact holes.

Both efficiency and productivity are considered to be the key whenever it comes to diamond drilling. This procedure is all about productivity. The longer it takes to drill the required holes, the longer the project is delayed.

Due to this particular reason, drillers and the companies they specifically work for are inclined to search for new ways to boost their productivity. At times, one major issue will have a significant adverse effect on the drilling productivity, and fixing is the only way to resolve this.

Sometimes, only tweaking certain little things aids in boosting productivity. So, in case you focus on adjusting several things, then the results can ultimately make a lot of difference. This blog post will talk about some of the best tips you can follow to increase diamond drilling productivity effectively. Now, let’s dig into this detailed discussion to understand this well.

● Enhance Your Rate Of Penetration Or ROP

The ROP or Rate Of Penetration is a critical factor in diamond drilling. A good ROP ensures that the functioning of your overall operation takes place economically. By concentrating on improving your ROP, you would be able to relish the highest rewards and the top-notch outcomes for the least work.

To enhance your ROP, you should focus on identifying the best drilling parameters for the condition and the type of rock. It is again combined with the best core bit and the crown configuration for that ground type. The Rate Of Penetration or ROP is mainly considered the outcome of using the precise Weight on Bit or WOB, water circulation, and the rotation speed or RPM.

● Always Select The Right Equipment

The productivity of diamond drilling is heavily impacted by the remaining shell, core lifter system, core barrel and drill rods. It is essential to select the right equipment for performing the job if you are looking forward to achieving the best-in-class outcomes. It would help decide on the right core bit as it helps determine the drilling performance.

In this aspect, many of the variables need to be considered. It includes ground hardness, abrasiveness, variability and competency, the type of drill rig utilized, the experience of the driller, and the expected drilling depth. Again, there are certain choices you should consider making, especially regarding the type of configuration of the crown.

● Be Organized

Every minute you are not considering drilling is regarded as the time you are not collecting core. So, it is essential to be organized while performing this particular job. In this aspect, you need to prepare a comprehensive list of almost everything you will require to carry out the project. This way, you can save a lot of time.

You do not have to go back to your camp to get the one little part for which the drilling process is stopped. Another important thing is to ensure that your list contains parts for the diamond tools, tooling, pumps, engines, consumables, accessories, fluids, and other categories.

● Carry Out Regular Maintenance

You need to properly inspect all the equipment you will use to carry out the job. As a part of it, you should ensure that every part is working correctly. Another thing that you should verify is that these are well lubricated and effectively cleaned. If required, consider using a degreaser and ensure that the rod threads are coated with specifically the thread compound.

● Make Use Of Higher Crowns

The main benefit of using a higher crown is that it can effectively reduce the number of times you will require to stop operations. The fewer times you need to change a core bit, the more time you get the core.

It is recommended to use a higher crown as some ground will eat through a bit more swiftly. A crown configuration like the Vulcan is available in 26 mm, 20 mm and 16 mm. These higher crowns are considered to be best suited for drilling deep holes.

● Extend Bit Life

Every driller desires to get as much life out of their bit as possible. It means that they should always focus on ensuring that it is not damaged before the initiation of the drilling process. Another important thing is to avoid stopping operations for changing the bit.

● Consider Investing In High-Quality Equipment

When you are involved in drilling a deep hole, the time wasted on performing this type of maintenance can significantly impact productivity. In the case of diamond drilling, you specifically get what you pay for.

So, you are making a huge mistake if you focus on saving money by purchasing cheap core bits or drill rods. It may result in you having to change the core bit more often. Sometimes, you will also come across specific problems related to the premature breaking of the drill rods.

● Learn From Experience

Diamond drilling is a process that goes on improving day-by-day with experience. The more you carry out this process, the more you will learn. So, you need to make mental notes on your work and understand how various bits behave on multiple materials and a lot more.

Whenever you come across a similar situation in the future, you will remember how you dealt with it before. As a result, you would be able to perform your job swiftly and in a much better way.

In A Nutshell

We hope you have found all of the mentioned tips to be very helpful for boosting productivity in diamond drilling. For any requirements, it is recommended to contact a professional diamond drilling in London company like CA Drillers.