Your water may look clean, but is it safe?

We know that we all need water to survive, but do you know how to keep your supply safe for drinking? The water that reaches your home has passed strict and meticulous standards and is constantly tested to make sure it’s 100 percent safe.

However, there are measures you can take to make sure the water stays clean and safe once it reaches you. Simple home cleaning measures could significantly improve the quality of your water supply and help keep you and your family’s health safe.

In this handy guide, we’ll show you tips you can use for maintaining a clean and healthy water supply.

Check Your Taps

The first step you can take is to clean your bath and sink taps. These can become dirty and grimy surprisingly quickly so clean them with a disinfectant. If there’s tough grime or scaling, use a stiff brush to dislodge it, then go in with the disinfectant.

If you have taps outside then don’t forget these either. It’s essential that any outside taps are fitted with backflow prevention devices so as to stop potential contamination.

Shower Heads and Water Filters

Don’t let your shower head become dirty either. Bacteria and grime can form easily so use a mild disinfectant to keep it sparkling clean. If you use a water filter, always change the water daily and replace the cartridges as recommended by the manufacturer. Always ensure that it’s kept clean as well, simply use dishwasher soap to remove any bacteria that may have built up.

Cloudy Water

Cloudy or discoloured water is a sure fire sign that your water is unsafe. If you come across this, do not drink the water and immediately call your water supplier. If it tastes strange or has a funny smell, this is also a bad sign, even if the water runs clear.

It’s always better to be safe than sorry, so if you ever suspect there’s a problem, seek the help of a plumber, your family’s health is paramount!

Pipework

Water that’s been sitting in your pipework for a while can become stagnant and unpleasant. When you’re using the water for drinking or cooking, always use the cold tap and it’s best to run the tap for a few seconds before you fill your glass or cup.

Make sure you always change the water in the kettle and never drink from the hot water tap as bacteria can grow there. If you have water stored in your fridge, always keep it in a covered and secure container and be sure to change it every day.

Storage Tanks

Ensure that airborne bacteria and irritants don’t make their way into your tank by making sure the lid is sealed properly and securely. Always empty and refill it if you’re away for more than one month. Make sure the tank isn’t too full – there should be a gap between the water surface and the pipe so that bacteria from the tank doesn’t get back into your water supply.

If you’re a business, you’ll want a top-quality water supplier to ensure you’re getting clean and safe water too. Look for a supplier that will install a water meter for you. It may seem like an odd way of keeping your water safe, but when you can track water usage you will be able to highlight any odd usage amounts. E.g if you see that very little water has been used for a while it could be an indication that you need to flush the pipes to prevent the problem of stagnant water. On the other hand, excess water usage could be a sign of a leak and the possibility that bacteria is getting into your system.