### Today’s Horse Racing Highlights in the UK

As the UK horse racing season heats up, today’s fixtures promise thrilling action for racing enthusiasts. Here’s a detailed look at what’s on the agenda for June 8, 2024:

#### Haydock Park: Afternoon Racing Extravaganza

Haydock Park is set to host a series of high-stakes races that will draw significant attention. The feature events include:

– **The Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes (13:50)**: A Class 1 Listed Race over 5 furlongs.

– **The Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap Stakes (14:25)**: A Class 2 race covering 1 mile and 4 furlongs.

– **The Betfred Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes (15:00)**: Formerly known as the Pinnacle Stakes, this Group 3 race spans 1 mile and 4 furlongs.

– **The Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes (15:35)**: Another Group 3 race, this one over 7 furlongs [[❞]](https://www.itv.com/racing/articles/schedule-next-live-racing-on-itv-1).

#### Beverley: Promising Young Talent

Beverley’s afternoon schedule features exciting races focused on up-and-coming talent:

– **The Hilary Needler Trophy EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (14:05)**: A Class 2 race over 5 furlongs, spotlighting young fillies.

– **The bet365 Two Year Old Trophy EBF Conditions Stakes (14:40)**: Another 5-furlong dash for two-year-olds.

– **The bet365 Handicap Stakes (15:15)**: A 7 1/2 furlong race that offers a competitive field [[❞]](https://www.itv.com/racing/articles/schedule-next-live-racing-on-itv-1).

#### Catterick Bridge: Flat Racing Action

Catterick Bridge offers a day of flat racing, providing a full card of competitive action on turf. The track’s mix of distances and race classes ensures an engaging experience for spectators and bettors alike [[❞]](https://www.britishracecourses.org/horse-racing-in-june/) [[❞]](https://www.racingfixtures.co.uk/fixtures).

#### Lingfield Park: Evening Entertainment

For those who prefer evening racing, Lingfield Park will feature a series of flat races on turf. This meeting provides a more relaxed atmosphere as the day winds down, but the competition remains fierce [[❞]](https://www.britishracecourses.org/horse-racing-in-june/).

#### Live Coverage on ITV4

For fans unable to attend in person, ITV4 will broadcast live coverage from 13:30 to 16:00, focusing on the key races at Haydock Park and Beverley. This broadcast ensures that enthusiasts can enjoy the thrill of the races from the comfort of their homes, keeping up with all the high points and expert commentary [[❞]](https://www.itv.com/racing/articles/schedule-next-live-racing-on-itv-1).

### Conclusion

Today’s horse racing in the UK offers a blend of prestigious stakes, promising young talent, and accessible viewing options. Whether you’re a seasoned racegoer or a casual fan, the action from Haydock Park, Beverley, Catterick Bridge, and Lingfield Park promises an engaging and entertaining day. Be sure to tune into ITV4 for live coverage and enjoy the spectacle of British horse racing at its best.