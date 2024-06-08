Study reveals THESE Premier League stadiums are the most visited

The Premier League continues to drive tourism to the UK, with 1.5 million visits to the UK in 2019 including watching a live football match. Among the most popular destinations were Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Liverpool’s Anfield, which attracted the highest number of overseas visitors.2

But which Premier League stadiums are the most visited overall? With this in mind, Ticketgum analysed social media metrics and Instagram location tags to uncover the most visited Premier League stadium.

Key findings:

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium is the most visited stadium in the Premier League, with a combined total of 156,100 location tags

is the most visited stadium in the Premier League, with a combined total of location tags Everton’s Goodison Park places second with 107,700 location tags

places second with location tags Brighton and Hove Albion’s American Express Stadium is the least visited stadium of the Premier League, with just 2,000 location tags

The results: The most visited Premier League stadiums

Rank Premier League team Premier League stadium Total stadium location tags on Instagram 1. Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 156,100 2. Everton Goodison Park 107,700 3. Arsenal Emirates Stadium 95,700 4. Newcastle United St. James Park 92,500 5. Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium 84,800 6. Manchester United Old Trafford 59,700 7. Crystal Palace Selhurst stadium 55,000 8. Fulham Craven Cottage 47,000 9. Nottingham Forest City Ground 44,000 10. Burnley FC Turf Moor 43,600 11. Chelsea Stamford Bridge 38,400 12. Brentford Gtech Community stadium 25,600 13. Liverpool Anfield 23,400 14. A.F.C Bournemouth Vitality stadium 18,900 15. Sheffield Bramall Lane 17100 =16. Aston Villa Villa Park 6,000 =16. West Ham United London stadium 6,000 18. Luton Town Kenilworth road 5,100 19. Manchester City Etihad 2,100 20. Brighton and Hove Albion American Express stadium 2,000

Tottenham Hotspur stadium is the most visited ground of the Premier League

Ticketgum can reveal that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the most visited ground in the Premier League, with a combined total of 156,100 location hashtags on Instagram. This is 38% more location tags than North London rivals Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, with 95,700 tags. After a £1.2 billion project in 2019, the newly constructed stadium was designed to cultivate an extraordinary atmosphere and is the largest Premier League stadium in London with a capacity of 62,850. The stadium offers an intimate spectating experience, with stands angled at the steepest permissible slope to bring fans closer to the pitch, and optimised acoustics in collaboration with U2 sound engineers to amplify the roar of the crowd.

In second place is Everton’s Goodison Park with 107,700 combined location tags on Instagram. This is 78% more tags than rival’s Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium with 23,400 tags. Everton has announced they have one season left at Goodison park (24/25) before moving to Bramley-Moore Dock — a new stadium currently under construction — meaning fans should seize the opportunity to watch their club play at the iconic stadium while they still can. Goodison park was the first major football stadium built in England, with its historic architecture and rich heritage making it a beloved landmark for Everton fans and football enthusiasts alike.

Ranking third is Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium with 95,700 combined location tags. Described as “beautiful” and “intimidating” by architect Christopher Lee of Populous, the Emirates Stadium features a four-tiered bowl design with translucent polycarbonate roofing that covers the stands but not the pitch. Remarkably, Arsenal’s matchday revenue soared from £37.4 million at their old Highbury stadium to over £90 million at the Emirates Stadium, highlighting the impact of the revived stadium design. With a seating capacity exceeding 60,000, the Emirates is one of the largest stadiums in the Premier League.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s American Express stadium is the least visited

Brighton and Hove Albion’s American Express Stadium is the least visited stadium in the Premier League according to geotag data, with just 2,000 location tags. . The Amex Stadium opened in 2011 to replace the club’s previous temporary home, Withdean Stadium, having moved from the Goldstone some years before. The Amex Stadium started with 22,500 seats, but has since grown to be the second-largest stadium in the South East, with a capacity of approximately 31,800.

Methodology

Ticketgum sought to analyse the most visited stadiums in the Premier League. The experts took to Instagram and searched for each stadium and location tags for each ground were noted. Location tag variations for each stadium were also taken into consideration. Location tags were then added together and sorted from highest to lowest, to determine the Premier League stadiums that are the most visited. *Please note, only tags linked to the football club were taken for example, “The london stadium” location tags for west ham, not general “london stadium” due to multiple events taking place in that location. The full dataset can be found here. All data was collected on 16/05/24, and is accurate as of then.

Note to editor:

[1] – Statista .com | Average match attendance in the Premier League from 2013/14 to 2022/23

[2] – Premier League .com | Football’s boost to tourism in the UK on the rise

Photo credit: Thomas McAtee/ Shutterstock.com