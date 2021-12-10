

REVEAL 2022 HEADLINE SHOWS IN YORKSHIRE

Music icons Tom Jones and Elbow have today been added to Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s stellar line-up for Summer 2022.

Elbow – who last week secured their seventh UK Top 10 album with the release of the stunning Flying Dream 1 – will play Britain’s biggest outdoor concert arena on Saturday July 9.

And, fresh from the success of his brilliant 2021 chart-topping album Surrounded By Time, Tom Jones is delighted to confirm he will be headlining Scarborough OAT for a third time on Tuesday July 26.

Sir Tom is also today delighted to announce another headline show in Yorkshire for 2022. He will play The Piece Hall in Halifax on Sunday July 10.

Tickets for all shows go on general sale via ticketmaster.co.uk at 9am on Friday December 10.

With a career that has seen him sell in excess of 100 million records, Tom Jones – who headlined Scarborough OAT in 2015 and 2017 – has won countless accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Surrounded By Time – his 41st studio album – marked new territory with a sonic landscape of outstanding musicianship and a vocal delivery that re-imagines a diverse set of songs of personal importance for the music legend.

Singles Talking Reality Television Blues, No Hole in My Head, One More Cup of Coffee and Pop Star were radio hits around the globe and helped Sir Tom score another UK Number One album.

Elbow’s long run of Top 10 albums continued with Flying Dream 1 which includes glorious singles – The Seldom Seen Kid and Six Words – and finds this band of lifelong friends at their creative best.

For more than three decades they have created one of the most remarkable stories in British contemporary music. Formed in Bury in the 1990s when all the members were together at sixth form college, Elbow’s history now encompasses nine studio albums a long list of awards – including a BRIT and Ivor Novello Award – and a place in the roll call of great British bands.

Their live shows are the stuff of legend – none more so than their unforgettable headline performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in 2011 – rated as ‘one of the all-time greats’ (The Guardian).

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “2022 just gets better and better here at Scarborough Open Air Theatre!

“We are beyond delighted to announce both Tom Jones and Elbow – two true British music icons – will be joining our stellar list of headliners next summer.

“Sir Tom is a musical force of nature and someone the audiences here simply adore. What a night we have in prospect when he takes to the stage on July 26 for what will be his third headline appearance here.

“Elbow are simply one of the best bands Britain has produced in the last 30 years. Their live shows are truly stunning, and this is going to be a really special night when we welcome them here on July 9.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What an absolute honour it is to reveal that the one and only Sir Tom Jones will be joining us here at The Piece Hall in 2022!

“Sir Tom is a true music legend, and we are so privileged that he has agreed to perform in our iconic Courtyard. Our Live at The Piece Hall 2022 series just keeps getting bigger and better.

“We cannot wait to reveal who else we have on the line-up for what is going to be an unforgettable summer of live music at this special venue.”

