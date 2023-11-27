TOM JONES, MADNESS AND BECKY HILL JOIN LINE-UP FOR SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2024

Tom Jones, Madness and Becky Hill have been added to the stellar line-up of headliners for Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2024 summer season.

All three chart toppers join the likes of Fat Boy Slim, Jess Glynne, Deacon Blue and Paul Weller, plus many others already announced, for what is shaping up to be the biggest and best summer ever at the historic Yorkshire coast venue.

Tom Jones heads to Scarborough OAT on Wednesday June 26, before Madness take to the stage on Friday July 12 and Becky Hill on Thursday August 29.

Tickets for all three headline shows go on general sale at 9am and Friday December 1 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk

Legendary Welsh singer and performer Sir Tom Jones continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma.

With a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling more than 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.

At the age of 83, Jones has received some of the best reviews of his career for his most recent Ethan Johns-produced albums Surrounded By Time, Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room, and Praise & Blame. Critics have praised both the recorded material and Jones’ performances, highlighting his undeniable and unique talent in both the studio and on stage.

This will be the fourth time Sir Tom has headlined Scarborough OAT – the UK’s biggest open-air theatre.

British pop giants Madness are also no strangers to Scarborough OAT, having headlined the Yorkshire coast venue twice before – in 2017 and 2019. This time they will not only be bringing their legendary live show to the Yorkshire coast, but their first ever Number One album!

The thirteenth studio album by pop’s Nutty Boys – Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie – debuted at top spot in the UK Album Charts last Friday.

Madness, whose Scarborough OAT date is part of a 19-date summer tour, said: “Would you Adam and Eve it?! It only took us 40 years to get there but we’ve just gone and ruddy scored our first Number One album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie and we thought, what better way to celebrate than to announce a summer tour?!”

Madness have now chalked up 11 Top 10 albums 15 Top 10 singles including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove and Baggy Trousers.

With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing dance-pop songs and a reputation as a leading force in the UK music scene, Becky Hill is without a doubt one of the UK’s most exceptional talents, having secured two BRIT Awards, 18 Top 40 singles (including the current hit Disconnect) and billions of streams.

The singer and songwriter’s chart-topping journey has seen collaborations with some of the world’s most renowned artists and producers and has ignited dancefloors and huge audiences this summer at festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading Leeds, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Parklife, and TRNSMT.

Hill’s sensational live shows showcase her incredible vocal prowess, captivating stage presence, and her ability to connect with fans in an unparalleled way. She has just announced a massive nationwide arena tour in support of her highly anticipated upcoming second album.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s live shows are presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor. Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said: “Next year’s summer season just keeps better and better!

“We are delighted to today announce we have added Tom Jones, new UK album chart-toppers Madness and Becky Hill to our line-up. As ever, we pride ourselves on putting together a broad programme which has wide appeal.

“In Sir Tom, Madness and Becky Hill we have three incredible talents that are not only no strangers to this incredible venue, but artists we know will be popular with local gig goers and visitors alike.”

For tickets and more information go to scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk

