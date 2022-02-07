A NORTH Yorkshire construction company has won a prestigious contract that could be worth up to £6m over the next four years.

Tom Willoughy Ltd is recruiting after winning a significant reactive and planned maintenance contract with North Yorkshire County Council, worth £1.5m a year over for a contract that could run until 2026. The contract is for an initial two years and two extra year extensions could be agreed.

The work will consist of a variety of repairs including joinery, roofing, plastering, electrical, plumbing to the county council’s schools, libraries, elder persons’ homes, offices and corporate properties.

Darren Johnson, Managing Director for Tom Willoughby’s Contracts Division, explained: “This is a great win for us – we’ve been working with North Yorkshire County Council for more than 20 years and we’re delighted they’ve chosen us for the contract which covers the entire county.

“The county council is an extremely important and trusted client and we already have more than 20 people employed on our existing contracts with the council.

“We’ve already begun the recruitment process for up to eight more skilled maintenance trades people whilst also looking to recruit a Quantity Surveyor and Estimator to complement our existing teams.

“The additional staff required to deliver the contract enable us to recruit and re-invest in the local communities where we serve, which is very important to us”.

Northallerton-based Tom Willoughby undertakes public and private sector projects up to a value of £2.5m and has regional offices in Scarborough, Harrogate, Catterick and Leeming. Areas of specialism include education, health care, leisure, defence, public service, restoration and retail.

The company recently strengthened its management team with the appointments of Dean Wilson and Joanne Sinnott to the board positions of Construction Director and Operations Director respectively.

Tom Willoughby is a regular winner in the construction sector’s prestigious Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) Awards, recently winning the top Gold Award. The company was originally formed in 1896, was incorporated in 1961 and became part of the FT Group in 1994.

Anyone interested in applying for one of the new roles should email Darren at Darren.Johnson@tomwilloughby.co.uk