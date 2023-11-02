Where to take the kids on a rainy day in Newcastle?

Living in Newcastle, we all know how unpredictable the weather can be. With the frequent rainy days, it can be a challenge to keep the kids entertained. However, fret not! There are plenty of indoor activities and attractions in the city that are perfect for keeping the little ones occupied and ensuring a fun-filled day for everyone.

One of the top destinations to visit with kids is the Discovery Museum. Located in the heart of Newcastle, this interactive museum offers a range of exhibits and activities that are both educational and entertaining. Kids can learn about the history of Newcastle and its heritage, explore the fascinating world of science, and even step into the shoes of an inventor. From the popular Turbinia steamship to the interactive play area known as the Story of Newcastle, there is something to capture the interest of kids of all ages. Plus, admission to the Discovery Museum is free, making it an affordable day out for families.

If your little ones have a love for animals, then a trip to the Blue Reef Aquarium is a must. Located in Tynemouth, just a short drive from Newcastle, this indoor attraction offers an immersive underwater experience. Kids can marvel at a variety of marine creatures, from clownfish and seahorses to sharks and turtles. The aquarium even offers regular feeding demonstrations and interactive talks, allowing children to learn about marine life in a fun and engaging way. With its colorful displays and interactive exhibits, the Blue Reef Aquarium is sure to capture the imagination of kids and provide an unforgettable rainy day experience.

For those looking for an active indoor adventure, a visit to the Pirate Escape Rooms is highly recommended. Located in the city center, this thrilling attraction allows families to embark on a pirate-themed escape room challenge. Kids and adults must work together to solve puzzles, find hidden treasure, and escape before time runs out. With multiple themed rooms to choose from, including the Curse of the Golden Skull and the Pirate Ship, there are plenty of options to suit various age groups and levels of difficulty. The Pirate Escape Rooms offer a unique and exciting experience that will keep kids entertained and engaged throughout their visit.

Another great option for a rainy day outing is a visit to the Seven Stories National Centre for Children’s Books. Located in a converted Victorian warehouse in the Ouseburn Valley, this literary treasure trove is sure to ignite a love for reading in children of all ages. With multiple floors of exhibitions, interactive displays, and storytelling sessions, Seven Stories offers a magical experience where children can let their imaginations run wild. From encountering beloved characters like The Gruffalo and Harry Potter to participating in creative workshops and activities, there is something for every young bookworm to enjoy. It’s the perfect place to nurture a love for literature while escaping the rain.

These are just a few of the many options available for a rainy day adventure with kids in Newcastle. Other attractions worth mentioning include Laser Quest, indoor trampoline parks, and pottery painting studios. So, the next time the rain puts a damper on your plans, remember that Newcastle has plenty to offer in terms of indoor activities that are both entertaining and educational for the little ones.