The top 10 most in-demand used cars have today been announced – revealing which cars drove the highest number of bids, and which attracted the highest prices on Motorway.

Retro models including the Fiat 500 and MINI Cooper continue to top the charts decades after they were first launched, while EVs also continue their popularity charge.

The Top 10 most bid for cars on Motorway over the summer:

Fiat 500 Vintage 57, £5,605 MINI Cooper S Electric Level 3, £30,300 BMW i3 Range Extender, £18,669 BMW 330D M Sport Auto, £16,435 Porsche 911 Turbo S, £201,946 BMW i3 Range Extender, £17,827 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR S-A, £26,392 Volkswagen Golf GTE NAV, £17,149 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Premium EV, £44,227 MINI Cooper, £15,219

Alex Buttle, co-founder of online used-car marketplace Motorway said: “The ongoing shortage of semiconductors and other car parts has caused delays for manufacturers bringing new cars to market. Now, it’s not uncommon for wait times of one or even two years for new popular models, meaning car dealers are turning to the used-car market to find the high quality, low mileage cars they need to meet demand. If you own a sought-after car, especially if it’s a prestige or electric model, now could be a good time to sell for a great price.”

The car that received the most bids over summer was a Fiat 500 Vintage. This particular car attracted the most attention due to its full service history, great condition and low mileage relative to its age.

High-end cars are also attracting a lot of attention, similarly due to new car supply constraints. Savvy dealers are lining their forecourts with nearly-new luxury cars to meet this growing demand. In July, a Porsche 911 Turbo created a flurry of bids at auction, eventually going for over £200k. With barely 4,000 miles on the clock and on the road for just two years, this car was a dream buy.