TOP 5 Bank Holiday Minibreaks

Discover Covid-Restriction Friendly Bank holiday weekend Getaways: Escape the Drama and Chill with These Romantic Destinations

With another Bank holiday weekend just around the corner, many couples are eager to escape the dramas and chilly weather in the UK. However, the ever-changing travel restrictions and uncertainty can make planning a romantic getaway daunting. To help alleviate the stress and ensure a memorable trip, MPVRentals.com has compiled a list of the best Covid-restriction friendly destinations, both domestically and internationally.

Lisbon, Portugal: For couples seeking a perfect city getaway, Lisbon has it all. With its charming cobblestone streets, cultural landmarks, and delightful local cuisine, this mid-February escape can turn a dreary winter into a sunny and enjoyable experience. Moreover, since December 1st, UK travelers have been allowed to visit Lisbon for essential and non-essential travel, making a romantic trip still possible. Fully vaccinated travelers are also exempt from mandatory negative tests.

Amsterdam, Netherlands: If a tranquil break is what you desire, Amsterdam is a must-see destination. Although the Venice of the North maintains certain restrictions such as a 10pm curfew, limited capacity at establishments, and social distancing rules, it remains a cultural hub and offers a peaceful and rejuvenating getaway. Couples can explore the picturesque canals on a pedal boat or indulge in cultural experiences like visiting theaters or attending free lunchtime classical concerts at the Concertgebouw.

Cotswolds, England:

For those looking to avoid airports and long journeys, the Cotswolds provides a perfect balance. With its stunning natural beauty and relaxed pace of life, it offers an idyllic staycation for couples seeking respite from the chaos of city living. As of January 27th, Covid passes are no longer required, and face mask mandates have been lifted, although some venues may still have their own restrictions. The Cotswolds is home to renowned attractions like the Warwick Castle, as well as hidden gems such as antique hunting in Cirencester or a cozy evening at Britain’s oldest inn, The Porch House.

Dubrovnik, Croatia:

Voted one of Europe’s most Instagrammable spots, Dubrovnik captivates with its breathtaking scenery, making it an ideal destination for romantic moments. While some attractions have reduced hours during winter, a walk along the medieval City Walls offers a magical experience, particularly without the usual crowds. Entry into Croatia is relatively straightforward for UK travelers, provided they present one of the required documents, including proof of vaccination, a negative Covid-19 test, or a doctor’s certificate of recovery from COVID-19.

Paris, France: Known as the “city of love,”

Paris is the obvious choice for a Bank holiday weekend, offering a blend of romance, history, and world-class cuisine. While Paris can be expensive, there are affordable options for creating unforgettable moments. From visiting the Palace of Versailles and enjoying a picnic in the Champs de Mars to witnessing the sunset from the rooftop of Galleries Lafayette, the possibilities are endless. However, it’s important to note that non-vaccinated travellers must self-isolate upon arrival, while fully vaccinated individuals need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result and a completed “sworn statement”. For more details, visit the French government website which is kept up-to-date.

With a 97% recommendation rate, MPVRentals.com assists millions of users annually in finding 7 seater car rental solutions, including 7 seater passenger car hire in Orlando and even 7 seater car rental Dubai for those visiting the UAE.

Please follow and like us: