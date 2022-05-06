Having a hybrid work setup is more than just offering flexibility to employees. It presents an opportunity to fundamentally transform how and where work gets done, and teams collaborate. For the hybrid work setup to truly redefine your organization, virtual spaces must blend with physical, and technology must aid employees throughout their day.

This will take intuitive software and smart devices that enable collaboration and derive insights into workplace experiences. To maximize the benefits of a hybrid setup, facility managers need intelligent workable hybrid workplace management solutions to extend optimum employee experiences.

Here are the top 5 hybrid workplace solutions for facility managers.

Hybrid Workplace Solution for Centralized Employee and Space Management

Lack of visibility into space utilization is a major challenge for facility managers in hybrid work setups. The right hybrid management solution will boost their management capabilities by offering deep insights into office space utilization. This can include visualizing consumption patterns, identifying underutilized resources, facilitating office space management, and more.

The hybrid workplace solution interface will offer a comprehensive activities dashboard unifying all work environments. Using this, facility managers along with team leads will know:

where employees are

what are the employee sign-in/sign out patterns

what number of desks are being used

which meeting rooms are mostly occupied and the spaces utilized the least

whether employees are complying with health and safety protocols

With WorkInSync’s Unified Audit Report, facility managers can comfortably access office space details along with monthly employee attendance. This hybrid workplace management solution makes it possible for facility managers to make smart decisions about reconfiguring office spaces to protect employees’ health and safety while maintaining optimum productivity.

Hybrid Workplace Solution for Contactless Access Management

As per a DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) survey, 75% of the managers and employees surveyed rank safety as their number one priority amidst the ongoing pandemic. Hence, limiting the spread of Covid-19 and other viral elements is a must as offices reopen.

For that, companies need a new-age hybrid workplace solution for contactless access management. This way, facility managers can focus entirely on preventing the spread of germs across shared workspaces with touchless entry/exit points and mandatory temperature checks.

Companies can deploy QR-Coded digital passes where onsite employees use them to access office premises. It eliminates the need to interact with in-use touchpoints like sign-in kiosks, elevator buttons, employee attendance machines, etc., in shared areas. Moreover, by keeping track of employee movement using a hybrid workplace solution, organizations can develop a better understanding of where on the office premises employees are and if they are following safety protocols.

With the hybrid workplace solution, companies can ensure that workers are safely entering and moving freely throughout the building without coming into contact with the common touchpoints.

Hybrid Workplace Solution for Visitor Management

Workplaces are fast reopening with workforces in fully onsite and hybrid setups. This means visitors like interview candidates, vendors, stakeholders, potential clients, etc., are also dropping in.

Here, a hybrid workplace solution for visitor management can serve as a virtual visitor log. It can track and monitor anyone who isn’t a company employee. The platform can also check in pre-registered visitors while informing facility managers who have visited the building at any given time.

To prevent Covid-19-related concerns, the hybrid workplace visitor management solution should do the following:

Confirm Covid-19-related eligibility of visitors, such as temperature checks, etc.

Capture relevant contact information of visitors in a contactless way

Adhere to building occupancy limits

Facility managers can use the automated hybrid workplace solution for visitor management as a self-service tool to regularly register visitor data and derive actionable insights by retrieving, sorting, and analyzing any specific time frame.

Hybrid Workplace Solution for Occupancy Tracking and Contact Tracing

In a post-Covid-19 work environment, occupancy tracking and contact tracing are necessary for ensuring organizational safety. A hybrid workplace solution that tracks employee movement data and occupancy details for each room in the building, including conference rooms, lobby, etc., can help. The hybrid workplace solution can notify concerned personnel with alerts on capacity limits to enable social distancing onsite.

At the same time, a dedicated contact tracing hybrid workplace solution can help companies in logging time and location details. These details are indispensable if an employee or visitor is found infected. Why? That is because, with this information, facility managers can identify the people in their vicinity when they are in the building.

Without a hybrid workplace solution for contact tracing, this is how facility managers will track employees:

By taking their name and contact number when they make their entry into the office building

By noting down their entry time

Here, if an employee tests positive for a viral element and informs the company, managers will notify those in their vicinity via call, text, or email. Now, before returning to the office, they will either be asked to quarantine or bring a Covid-19 negative test done.

However, in this scenario, any action will be taken depending on voluntary human participation. So, the larger the workforce, the more complex an organization’s contact tracing needs will become. With a hybrid workplace solution for contact tracing, facility managers can have time-stamped details of employees. Hence, companies can automatically notify remote and onsite workers who may or may not have been exposed to the virus.

Furthermore, the data from the hybrid workplace solution will help CXOs to bar potentially infected or at-risk employees from returning to the office, depending on company policies.

These hybrid workplace solutions also enable IT managers to alert facility teams and sanitization workers for decontaminating exposed surfaces.

Hybrid Workplace Solution for Meeting Room Management

Meeting rooms have long been important for successful brainstorming sessions. Besides, in a hybrid setup where workers are either remote or onsite, the significance of meetings increases manifold for collaboration.

With a hybrid workplace solution for meeting room management, employees can:

Make contact-free booking

Reserve rooms in real-time

Specify meeting purpose, capacity, amenities like touchless meeting room access, temperature access

Pre-register visitors

Send e-invites about face mask compliance and other safety prerequisites

Conclusion

With intelligent workplace solutions built to empower hybrid work setups, facility managers can get rid of common meeting frustrations, facilitate safety in the workplace, and optimize spaces with agility.

Explore new-age, intuitive hybrid workplace solutions from WorkInSync to extend a technology-powered work setting and enable a flexible working environment. Get your organization a demo today!