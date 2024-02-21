Top 5 Places in Teesside to Take the Kids this Half Term

Looking for ideas to keep the kids entertained this half term in Teesside? Here are the top 5 places to visit that are sure to be a hit with the whole family.

1. Preston Park Museum and Grounds

Preston Park Museum and Grounds is a historic site located in Stockton-on-Tees, England. The museum is housed in a beautiful Victorian building and the surrounding grounds offer a range of activities for visitors of all ages. Whether you are interested in history, nature, or simply looking for a peaceful spot to relax, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Preston Park.

One of the main attractions at Preston Park Museum is the extensive collection of historical artifacts and exhibits. The museum offers a fascinating glimpse into the region’s past, with displays on topics such as industry, transportation, and social history. Visitors can explore the museum at their own pace, taking in the intricate details of each exhibit and learning about the people and events that have shaped the area over the years.

In addition to the indoor exhibits, Preston Park Museum also boasts beautiful grounds that are perfect for leisurely strolls or picnics. The park features lush greenery, tranquil ponds, and charming historic buildings that provide a picturesque backdrop for a relaxing day out. Visitors can wander through the gardens, admire the architecture, or simply find a quiet spot to unwind and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

For those looking for a more active experience, Preston Park Museum and Grounds offers a range of outdoor activities and events throughout the year. The park hosts regular workshops, demonstrations, and special events that cater to a variety of interests. From craft fairs to nature walks to historical reenactments, there is always something new and exciting to discover at Preston Park.

One of the highlights of visiting Preston Park Museum is the chance to participate in hands-on activities and experiences. The museum offers a range of interactive exhibits and workshops that allow visitors to engage with history in a fun and memorable way. Whether you’re trying your hand at traditional crafts, exploring the grounds on a guided tour, or attending a special event, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved and learn something new.

In addition to the regular events and activities, Preston Park Museum also offers educational programs for schools and groups. The museum’s staff are passionate about sharing the region’s history and heritage with visitors of all ages, and they are dedicated to providing engaging and informative experiences for everyone who walks through the doors. Whether you’re a teacher looking to plan a field trip or a group of friends interested in booking a private tour, Preston Park Museum has something to offer for everyone.

Overall, Preston Park Museum and Grounds is a hidden gem in Stockton-on-Tees that offers a wealth of activities and experiences for visitors to enjoy. Whether you’re a history buff, a nature lover, or simply looking for a relaxing day out, there is something for everyone to discover at this historic site. So next time you’re looking for a unique and enriching experience, be sure to pay a visit to Preston Park Museum and Grounds.

2. Rainbow Leisure Centre

The Rainbow Leisure Centre is a popular destination for individuals and families looking to stay active and have fun. Located in the heart of town, the centre offers a wide range of activities and facilities to cater to all ages and interests. Whether you’re looking to break a sweat, relax and unwind, or spend quality time with loved ones, there’s something for everyone at Rainbow Leisure Centre.

For those who enjoy keeping fit and staying active, the centre’s gym is a top choice. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, the gym caters to all fitness levels and goals. Whether you’re a beginner looking to kickstart your fitness journey or a seasoned athlete looking to push your limits, the friendly and knowledgeable staff are on hand to help. From cardio machines and free weights to group fitness classes, there’s no shortage of options to help you reach your fitness goals.

If you prefer to take your workouts outside, Rainbow Leisure Centre also offers a range of outdoor activities. The centre boasts tennis courts, a swimming pool, and a running track, providing ample opportunities to soak up the fresh air and sunshine while staying active. Whether you’re a solo runner looking to clear your mind or a family looking to enjoy a friendly game of tennis, the outdoor facilities at Rainbow Leisure Centre are sure to impress.

3. Teesside Karting

Teesside Karting is a popular outdoor go-karting track located in Middlesbrough, England. Whether you are a seasoned racer or a beginner looking to try something new, Teesside Karting offers a range of activities for all ages and skill levels. Here are some of the things you can do at this exciting venue:

1. Go-Kart Racing: The main attraction at Teesside Karting is, of course, the go-kart racing. The track features challenging twists and turns that will test your driving skills and provide an adrenaline-pumping experience. Whether you are racing against friends, family, or strangers, the competitive spirit of go-kart racing is sure to get your heart racing. Teesside Karting offers various racing formats, including individual races, team races, and endurance races, so you can choose the one that best suits your preferences.

2. Corporate Events: Teesside Karting is also a popular choice for corporate events and team-building activities. If you are looking to boost morale, improve communication, and foster teamwork among your employees, a day at the go-kart track can be just what you need. Teesside Karting offers custom corporate packages that include racing sessions, catering options, and exclusive use of the track for your group. Whether you are hosting a small team or a large company, Teesside Karting can accommodate your needs and ensure a memorable and exciting experience for all.

3. Junior Karting: If you have children who are eager to try their hand at go-karting, Teesside Karting offers junior karting sessions for kids aged 8-15. The track provides specially designed karts for junior racers, as well as safety gear and instruction to ensure a fun and safe experience for young drivers. Junior karting sessions are a great way for kids to develop their driving skills, build confidence, and have a blast racing against their peers. Teesside Karting also offers junior karting parties for birthday celebrations and other special occasions, making it a popular choice for kids’ parties and family outings.

4. Arrive and Drive: If you are looking for a more casual go-karting experience, Teesside Karting offers an Arrive and Drive option that allows you to simply show up and race without the need for pre-booking. Whether you are flying solo or with a group of friends, you can drop by the track during opening hours and hop into a kart for a thrilling race against other drivers. Teesside Karting provides all the necessary equipment, including helmets and racing suits, so all you need to bring is your enthusiasm and competitive spirit. Arrive and Drive sessions are a great way to get a taste of go-karting and enjoy some fast-paced fun on the track.

In conclusion, Teesside Karting offers a range of activities for go-karting enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. Whether you are looking to test your racing skills, bond with your colleagues, introduce your kids to the world of go-karting, or simply have a fun day out with friends, Teesside Karting has something for everyone. With its challenging track, professional facilities, and friendly staff, Teesside Karting is the perfect destination for a thrilling and memorable go-karting experience.

4. Stewart Park

Stewart Park, located in Ithaca, New York, is a beautiful and scenic park that offers a variety of activities for visitors of all ages. Whether you’re looking to relax, exercise, or explore nature, Stewart Park has something for everyone.

One of the most popular activities at Stewart Park is picnicking. The park features several picnic areas with tables and grills, making it the perfect spot for a family outing or a gathering with friends. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely meal while taking in the stunning views of Cayuga Lake and the surrounding hills. Additionally, the park has a pavilion that can be reserved for larger events such as birthday parties or company picnics.

For those who enjoy being active outdoors, Stewart Park offers a variety of recreational opportunities. The park has walking and biking trails that wind through lush greenery and along the lake shore, providing a scenic backdrop for a workout or leisurely stroll. There are also basketball courts, tennis courts, and a playground for children, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can also rent kayaks or paddleboards to explore the lake and get a different perspective of the park.

Another highlight of Stewart Park is its beautiful gardens. The park is home to the Cascadilla Gorge Trail, a scenic path that leads visitors through a lush ravine filled with waterfalls, bridges, and stunning plant life. The trail offers a peaceful and serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, allowing visitors to connect with nature and unwind in a tranquil setting. The park also features a rose garden, herb garden, and butterfly garden, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers and flower enthusiasts.

In addition to its recreational and natural attractions, Stewart Park also hosts a variety of events and programs throughout the year. From concerts and movies in the park to fitness classes and educational workshops, there is always something happening at Stewart Park. Visitors can check the park’s website or social media pages for a calendar of events and more information on how to get involved.

Overall, Stewart Park is a vibrant and welcoming destination that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to unwind in nature, get active outdoors, or attend a community event, Stewart Park has you covered. So pack a picnic, lace up your sneakers, or simply grab a book and relax by the lake – whatever you choose to do, you’re sure to have a memorable experience at Stewart Park.

5. Jump 360

Jump 360 is an indoor trampoline park that offers a wide range of activities for people of all ages. Whether you’re looking to have a fun day out with friends or family, or simply want to get some exercise in a unique way, Jump 360 has something for everyone. In this article, we will explore some of the exciting things you can do at Jump 360, from trampoline jumping to dodgeball and more.

One of the main attractions at Jump 360 is the trampoline jumping. With hundreds of interconnected trampolines, you can bounce, flip, and jump to your heart’s content. Whether you’re a seasoned jumper or a beginner, there are different areas to suit your skill level, from a foam pit for practicing tricks to a basketball hoop for slam dunks. You can also challenge yourself on the ninja warrior course, which tests your agility and strength as you navigate through various obstacles.

If you’re looking for some friendly competition, you can also try out the dodgeball courts at Jump 360. Gather a group of friends and see who can dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge their way to victory. Dodgeball at Jump 360 is a great way to get your heart pumping and have a blast with your friends. You can also join in on a game of trampoline volleyball, where you can spike and serve your way to victory on a bouncy court.