New limited edition Modena Sport joins Maserati’s UK Grecale line-up

UK, 29th January 2024 – Italian luxury brand Maserati has introduced a new limited edition, Modena Sport, to its Grecale line-up, adding a further enticing style and technology option for discerning SUV buyers in the UK.

The new version slots in between the mid-range Modena and flagship Trofeo, with the 50 examples destined for our shores available to order now. Powered by the two-litre 330hp mild hybrid engine, it is allied to an eight-speed ZF transmission and offers the promise of swift performance, with zero to 62 mph dispatched in just 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph. Underneath it benefits from a mechanical limited slip differential and Maserati’s adaptive Skyhook suspension with electronically variable active damping.

Befitting its name, the Grecale Modena Sport is distinguished through striking 21-inch Crio Gloss Black forged alloy wheels, matching its exterior black details such as front splitter, side skirt inserts, daylight opening and badge finishes. Complementing its stealth look are red brake callipers and rear privacy glass. The new addition also comes with an electric panoramic sunroof and is available in a choice of four shades, Bianco Astro, Blu Intenso, Grigio Lava and Nero Tempesta.

On the inside, its upmarket cabin features full premium leather upholstery in black or red, with Chevron stitching design, offset by high gloss piano black wood trim. The new Modena Sport is comprehensively specified, with a plethora of comfort and technology features. Included as standard are Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, Sonus Faber premium sound system, active cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with rear active braking, full LED headlights, hill descent control, rear view camera, wireless charger, 12.3-inch touchscreen and 8.8-inch multi-function comfort screen.

See www.maserati.com/uk for more information or contact your nearest Maserati retailer.