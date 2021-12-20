Have a vegan friend or loved one? If you’re not sure how to make sure your gift is vegan or just want to go that extra mile to get them a product they’ll really appreciate? Well, we’ve got you covered with out top 5 vegan gifts!

Uncommon Goods Oyster Mushroom Log Kit

If your recipient loves gardening and food and growing their own organic produce, this is the perfect gift for them. These mushrooms are pricey at the supermarket due to their delicacy status, but this log will help grow organic oyster mushrooms in your own home. You can even restart the process and harvest a new crop every six months.

Crosstown Vegan Doughnuts

Crosstown offer a range of vegan doughnuts to choose for whatever dietary requirement your loved one may have. A wide selection of such flavours as Peanut Butter & Blackcurrant Compote and a very festive Mulled Wine with Cointreau Custard (ve) would be a fantastic gift for someone with a sweet tooth!

Crosstown even offer vegan doughnut delivery right to yours or your loved one’s door!

Best Vegan Cookery Courses

With options for beginners all the way to practicing professional chefs, you can learn all about fantastic vegan recipes at Demuth Cookery School. There is a huge range of classes to choose between, ranging from Asian to Ethiopian food, all with a vegan option to master your dishes.

Organic Cotton Mart Mesh Produce Bags

With many vegans now ditching plastic for more sustainable options, these durable cotton mesh produce bags can be a fantastic substitute for regular supermarket trips. They’re not only good for the environment, but being made from organic cotton certified by Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) makes them breathable, meaning produce lasts longer when stored. They’re even machine washable, which means any spillage from shopping can be quickly removed and they can be used again and again.

Veja Vegan Trainers

Veja has become a massively popular label in a short amount of time. With the iconic V logo and a minimalist slightly sporty silhouette and are available in various different colour combinations and ways to express yourself. Made from a completely vegan background and process, these are the perfect trainers for your vegan loved one.

What to Look for in a Vegan Gift

None of these gifts tick the box but still want to give your friend a great vegan gift? Well here’s what to look out for to help you choose:

Environmental Impact

People commit to a vegan lifestyle for many reasons, but the environment may be one of the biggest. To support this, you can choose manufacturers who focus on environmental forward-thinking practices.

Materials

Most people know that vegans avoid food products that come from some kind of animal like meat, fish, eggs, and dairy. But lots of vegans also avoid goods that are made with other non-edible materials, including leather and wool.

Certifications and Programs

To be able to make an informed decision, there are handy labels that help you understand if a product is free of animal-derived materials, and which labels mean no testing on animals. Here’s a guide:

Leaping Bunny: This is certification that a company does not partake in any animal testing for its product. However, it is important to keep in mind that Leaping Bunny certified products may or may not be vegan.

Certified Vegan: This certification means that no animal products at all are within the product.

PETA-Approved Vegan: This certification applies to any clothing or material objects that contain no animal produced or derived products at all.