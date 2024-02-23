Top hub of talent will take workspace provider forward

TOP TEAM … back row, left to right: Yolandi, Lucy, maintenance manager Tony Bell, finance director Mark Brown. Front row, left to right: Laura, Charlie, Louise and Dulcie

A SERIES of in-house promotions has strengthened the management team at a leading regional workspace provider.

HyHubs is a unique collection of multi-let business centres that promote community, collaboration with great workplaces. The company’s three sites are Hoults Yard in Byker, Haylofts in Haymarket, central Newcastle, and Hypoint in Saltmeadows Road, Gateshead.

HyHubs MD Charlie Hoult explained: “Succession planning and developing our talent is hugely important to us, and it’s testament to the hard work and commitment of five of our shining stars that we’ve been able to strengthen our team with these promotions.

“They share and lead our ambition to provide the very best service to our loyal clients and to keep growing the company.”

Former HyHubs manager Laura Goldston has been appointed General Manager, taking on more responsibilities and duties across the company. Laura, a business administration graduate from Northumbria University, joined HyHubs nine years ago.

Lucy Davenport is the company’s new Centre Manager, replacing Laura and taking on responsibility for each of HyHubs’ locations and their front-of-house teams. Lucy began her career at HyHubs as a receptionist at Hoults Yard, joining through a business administration apprenticeship six years ago and has since completed her diploma in business administration and management, achieving a distinction.

Dulcie Hakin, who has been with HyHubs for just over a year, has been given more responsibilities as finance manager. At the same time Louise White has been confirmed in the full-time role of Marketing Manager.

Louise began her career with HyHubs eight years ago when she was recruited via an agency as a temporary receptionist on a three-month contract. Louise is in her third year of studying a Digital Marketing Apprenticeship at Northumbria University, funded by HyHubs.

After managing the marketing at HyHubs for a couple of years, Louise embarked on the degree to bolster her knowledge and skills, and now hopes to implement what she has been learning into her new role.

Meanwhile, cleaning supervisor Yolandi Mario, who has been with HyHubs for six years, is leading a new in-house team working across the company’s three sites.

Charlie added: “I’m excited by the talent and ambition within this new management team and can’t wait to see where they take us next – we’re certainly interested in adding new sites to our portfolio. I’ll still be around, but it’s their time to shine!

“Community and collaboration are the glue at our sites – the team gets that and understands that our philosophy will lead to further success and growth.”

The importance of succession planning and internal promotion was brought home to Charlie after he recently completed top-up learning of his own at Harvard Business School, where he studied a Value Creation through an Effective Boards course.

Laura added: “We’re continuing to develop the team with ongoing training – for instance, all our new management team are having leadership training, and we’re completing workshops that enable us to understand each other and work together as a great team.

“In particular, we’ve been working with Julia Smith from People Science Consulting on how we communicate and collaborate with each other as a team, and Gail Bennett, from Peopletopia on general management training.

“It’s great to see individuals grow as part of HyHubs– for instance, we put Lucy through a business administration and management diploma at Newcastle College, and are supporting Louise through her degree at Northumbria University – and we’re always on the lookout for the right training to develop our team members.

“At HyHubs, it’s important that people have the opportunity to grow and realise their potential, and we love to champion people when they find something they love about their work. Our investment in development and the opportunity to learn new skills will play a key role as we plan for the future of HyHubs.”

For more information on HyHubs, go to www.hyhubs.com.