Top international marks for the vehicle safety of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon

Five stars at Euro NCAP

TOP SAFETY PICK+ Award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the USA

“Safest Car of the Year” title at KNCAP in South Korea

Munich. Digital, dynamic and, for the first time, fully electric as a BMW i5. The new generation of the BMW 5 Series sets standards, including when it comes to vehicle safety. Independent institutes in Europe, the USA and Korea each gave the BMW 5 Series Saloon top marks. The testers were impressed by both the active assistance systems and passive safety.

5-star rating at Euro NCAP.

The independent safety experts from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) awarded the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series Saloon the highest rating of five stars.

The extensive standard equipment with safety-relevant driver assistance systems makes a significant contribution to the 5-star rating. All driver assistance systems used in the new BMW 5 Series are among the best on the market and impressed Euro NCAP safety experts with their range of functions and reliable responses.

The new BMW 5 Series Saloon also scored points in the area of passive safety with its innovative integrated safety concept, which was constantly being further developed by BMW. In addition to highly resilient support structures and precisely designed deformation paths, a model-specific combination of precisely coordinated restraint systems is used.

The Euro NCAP assessments are a Europe-wide recognized standard for accident safety and are constantly being further developed. An award with the highest rating of five stars goes exclusively to vehicles that have excellent impact protection and are also well equipped with comprehensive and practical technology to prevent accidents.

TOP SAFETY PICK+ Award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the USA.

The US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also gave the best rating with a rating as TOP SAFETY PICK+. The standard assistance system for preventing frontal accidents was particularly convincing here, which achieved excellent ratings in both day and night tests. In combination with the lighting system, the “plus” in the TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating was decisive. It is the highest award that this institute awards.

In various collision tests, the integrated safety concept of the new BMW 5 Series also proved to guarantee that comprehensive protection against injuries is always guaranteed regardless of the size and sitting position of the occupants.

The test procedure of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is the standard for the comprehensive safety assessment of new vehicles on the American market, which is important for the BMW 5 Series, and an essential basis for decisions by fleet customers in the USA.

“Safest Car of the Year” at KNCAP in South Korea

In the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Transport awarded the BMW i5 the “Safest Car of the Year” award. Only the vehicle that scores the highest number of KNCAP points in the respective year receives this award. At the official presentation of the award in Korea, Dominik Schuster, Head of Vehicle Safety at the BMW Group, emphasized the importance of this award: “Top KNCAP ratings underline our safety-focused development process and prove the BMW Group’s commitment to continuous improvement of vehicle safety.”

The independent testers were particularly impressed by the performance of passive safety. They saw 99.5% of these met. In Korea full points were still scored for emergency braking systems to protect pedestrians and cyclists. Some driver assistance systems also received the maximum rating.

The title “Safest Car of the Year” impressively demonstrates the BMW Group’s pioneering role in one of the world’s most important individual markets for the BMW 5 Series Saloon.