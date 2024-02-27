London’s newest five-star hotel picks Clive Sutton VIP taxis for luxury guest transportation

The Peninsula London opts for luxury LEVC taxi conversion by Clive Sutton’s bespoke coachwork division

Sutton’s luxury taxis painted in signature ‘Peninsula Green’ to match the hotel’s Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and BMW fleet

The Peninsula London specified each vehicle with a host of bespoke features

Images: The Peninsula London VIP Taxis by Clive Sutton

London, 29 January 2024 – London-based luxury vehicle specialist, Clive Sutton, has delivered two of its most exquisite VIP taxi conversions to the Capital’s newest five-star hotel – The Peninsula London.

Situated at 1 Grosvenor Place, in the heart of Belgravia, The Peninsula London opened last month (September 2023) with impeccably styled rooms and suites, world-class dining, and peerless hospitality. Famed for its choice of prestigious guest transportation vehicles, The Peninsula London opted for the luxury version of London’s iconic black cab, created by the team at Clive Sutton.

The Peninsula London specified the vehicles with a selection of unique and luxurious extras, most notably the bespoke exterior paintwork in the group’s signature ‘Peninsula Green’. Further exclusive elements that individualise the special guest transportation include golden Peninsula branding on both doors, a gold coachline, and a custom central bulkhead to create an open cabin space.

Sonja Vodusek, Managing Director of The Peninsula London: “Discovering a destination in comfort and style is a key feature of The Peninsula guest experience. We’re delighted to include London’s iconic LEVC Taxi within The Peninsula London’s luxurious, liveried fleet of guest transportation. The careful conversion and detailed customisation by Clive Sutton’s team will ensure this legendary London experience feels elevated and enjoyable.”

With a view to taking guests to locations throughout the capital, the hotel specified a switchable panoramic glass roof to maximise sightseeing potential, plus a large fridge that can accommodate several bottles of champagne or wine, alongside soft drinks. The high-end guest experience continues with Rolls-Royce motorised door closure and tan-coloured Bentley leather.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO: “As the world’s only authorised luxury conversion partner to LEVC, it is an immense honour to have our VIP taxi chosen by The Peninsula London. Our bespoke conversion of this London icon enables guests to enjoy the ultimate British experience in five-star comfort befitting the exclusive environment at The Peninsula London.”

The two VIP taxis in the hotel’s 13-strong vehicle fleet feature seating for up to five guests. The generously upholstered rear seats offer two luxury chairs plus a central seat or arm rest with drinks holder. Against the central bulkhead, two fold-down occasional seats extend capacity to five and flank the extra-large drinks fridge.

To enable the driver to interact with guests and explain the sights of London with ease, the hotel specified a bespoke bulkhead to open up the cabin, removing the privacy glass of the typical taxi design. Elsewhere in the rear cabin, guests can enjoy thick-pile carpet, colour changing ambient lighting, on-board Wi-Fi, and real wood trim.

Alex Nan, CEO of LEVC: “LEVC is proud to be part of The Peninsula London’s fleet of luxury vehicles, working alongside our approved converter Clive Sutton to create the ultimate passenger experience. Guests staying at the hotel will be able to sit back and relax, while seeing the Capital in style from LEVC’s electric TX taxi.”

The Peninsula Hotels group is famous for its appreciation of the world’s finest vehicles. ‘The Peninsula Classics – Best of the Best Award’ collates winning concours cars from top events around the globe. Through its partnership with LEVC – manufacturer of the base vehicle taxi – Clive Sutton offers ultra-luxurious conversions of the iconic London Taxi to customers worldwide. Prospective owners can explore the individualisation options and private jet-style features at Clive Sutton’s own taxi configurator at CliveSuttonLive.expivi.com. The fully interactive configurator even features Augmented Reality, which enables customers to view their own vehicle specification in their home or garage via AR features of their smartphone.

Buyers interested in the Clive Sutton VIP taxi, or the rest of the Sutton luxury and high-performance range can call the London-based team on +44 (0)20 7483 6500 or visit CliveSutton.co.uk. Clive Sutton specialises in luxury conversions and imports some of the most unique, powerful, and desirable vehicles from the US and around the world.