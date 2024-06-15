Top Leisure Centres in Durham for Kids

Durham offers a variety of excellent leisure centres that are perfect for keeping kids active and entertained. Here are some of the best options:
Freeman’s Quay Leisure Centre
Freeman’s Quay is a top choice for families, offering two swimming pools for laps, lessons, and fun sessions. The centre also has a modern gym, fitness classes, and various children’s activities. The swimming lessons cater to all ages, ensuring kids can enjoy the water safely while learning essential skills (South Durham Gymnastics).
Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre
Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre provides a range of activities, including swimming, fitness classes, and gym facilities. The centre is family-friendly and offers swimming lessons for children. It’s a great place for kids to stay active and engaged in a safe environment (South Durham Gymnastics).
South Durham Gymnastics
Located within Spennymoor Leisure Centre, South Durham Gymnastics is renowned for its world-class facilities and dedicated coaching staff. The centre offers a variety of gymnastics programs for kids, from baby and toddler sessions to advanced training. They also provide family play sessions and autism-friendly activities (South Durham Gymnastics).
These leisure centres provide a wide range of activities and facilities designed to keep children engaged and active, making them great choices for families in Durham.
