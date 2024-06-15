Top Leisure Centres in Durham for Kids

Durham offers a variety of excellent leisure centres that are perfect for keeping kids active and entertained. Here are some of the best options:

Freeman’s Quay Leisure Centre

Freeman’s Quay is a top choice for families, offering two swimming pools for laps, lessons, and fun sessions. The centre also has a modern gym, fitness classes, and various children’s activities. The swimming lessons cater to all ages, ensuring kids can enjoy the water safely while learning essential skills​ (South Durham Gymnastics)​.

Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre

Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre provides a range of activities, including swimming, fitness classes, and gym facilities. The centre is family-friendly and offers swimming lessons for children. It’s a great place for kids to stay active and engaged in a safe environment​ (South Durham Gymnastics)​.

South Durham Gymnastics

Located within Spennymoor Leisure Centre, South Durham Gymnastics is renowned for its world-class facilities and dedicated coaching staff. The centre offers a variety of gymnastics programs for kids, from baby and toddler sessions to advanced training. They also provide family play sessions and autism-friendly activities​ (South Durham Gymnastics)​.

These leisure centres provide a wide range of activities and facilities designed to keep children engaged and active, making them great choices for families in Durham.