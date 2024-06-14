Top Leisure Centres in Northumberland for Kids

Northumberland offers a variety of excellent leisure centres that cater to the interests and activities of children. These centres provide fun, fitness, and a safe environment for kids to enjoy. Here are some of the best leisure centres in Northumberland for children:

Ashington Leisure Centre

Ashington Leisure Centre is a fantastic choice for families. It features a four-storey wild jungle-themed soft play area that is perfect for children up to 12 years old. The centre also offers a variety of party options, including swimming parties, sports parties, soft play parties, and bowling parties. Additionally, there are numerous activities available to keep kids active during school holidays​ (Places Leisure)​.

Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre

Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre boasts a three-storey nature-themed soft play area, which is ideal for younger children. It also offers a wide range of party options, such as swimming parties and sports parties. For expectant mothers and new mothers, the centre provides the “Mams on the Move” programme, which includes Aquanatal and Mamatone classes designed to keep both mothers and their babies healthy and active​ (Places Leisure)​.

Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre

Located in Alnwick, Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre offers a comprehensive range of facilities for kids, including a gym, swimming pools, sports hall, climbing wall, and soft play area. The centre is designed to be accessible for all, with features such as accessible parking, lifts, and pool hoists. This makes it a great option for families looking for inclusive activities​ (Places Leisure)​.

Active Northumberland

Active Northumberland, which operates multiple centres across the region, provides a variety of kid-friendly activities and facilities. These include swimming lessons following the Swim England Learn to Swim Framework, ensuring children build water confidence from an early age. The centres also offer flexible membership options and special programmes during school holidays to keep kids engaged and active​ (Active Northumberland)​.

Conclusion

These leisure centres in Northumberland offer a wide range of activities and facilities tailored to children’s interests and needs. Whether it’s enjoying a themed soft play area, participating in swimming lessons, or celebrating a birthday with a fun-filled party, these centres provide safe and enjoyable environments for kids. Families can choose from multiple locations across the region to find the best fit for their children’s activities and entertainment.