Top Movies to Stream in the UK Right Now

As we navigate the plethora of streaming options available today, finding the best movies can be a daunting task. Luckily, we’ve curated a list of some top-notch films currently available on various streaming platforms in the UK. From riveting dramas to heartwarming romances and historical documentaries, here are some must-watch movies this month.
Netflix Highlights
“The Book of Clarence”
- Director: Jeymes Samuel
- Synopsis: LaKeith Stanfield stars as Clarence, a grifter in AD 33 who decides to become a spiritual leader akin to Jesus to escape his debts. The film features a stellar cast including Omar Sy, Anna Diop, and Benedict Cumberbatch, and is noted for its vibrant visual style that modernizes the look of classic biblical epics.
- Why Watch: Samuel’s direction offers a fresh and fun take on a historical narrative, making it a visually captivating and entertaining watch (TheWrap).
“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”
- Director: Francis Lawrence
- Synopsis: This prequel delves into the early life of Coriolanus Snow, exploring his journey before he became the tyrannical President of Panem. The film is a more grounded entry into the Hunger Games franchise.
- Why Watch: For fans of the original series, this film provides intriguing background on one of its most enigmatic characters (The Review Geek).
Disney+ Highlights
“Let It Be”
- Director: Michael Lindsay-Hogg
- Synopsis: This restored version of the iconic Beatles documentary offers an in-depth look at the band’s recording sessions and personal dynamics during a pivotal time in their career. Enhanced by Peter Jackson’s restoration techniques, the film presents the band in a clearer, more intimate light.
- Why Watch: It’s a must-watch for Beatles fans and music history enthusiasts, providing a fascinating look behind the scenes of one of the greatest bands ever (TheWrap).
Prime Video Highlights
“The Idea of You”
- Director: Michael Showalter
- Synopsis: This romantic drama stars Anne Hathaway as Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who embarks on an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old boy band lead singer, played by Nicholas Galitzine.
- Why Watch: The film is a heartfelt adaptation of Robinne Lee’s novel, exploring themes of love, age, and societal expectations (The Review Geek).
“5lbs of Pressure”
- Director: TBC
- Synopsis: Featuring Luke Evans, this crime thriller follows Adam, a man recently released from prison after serving time for murder. His journey towards redemption is complicated by the brother of his victim, who seeks revenge.
- Why Watch: It’s a gripping story of redemption and revenge, with strong performances that keep viewers on the edge of their seats (The Review Geek).
Max Highlights
“The Iron Claw”
- Director: Sean Durkin
- Synopsis: This biographical drama tells the tragic story of the Von Erich family, famous wrestlers who faced a series of personal tragedies. Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White deliver powerful performances that anchor this emotional narrative.
- Why Watch: The film’s exploration of family, fame, and tragedy is compelling, supported by strong acting and a poignant storyline (TheWrap) (Columns).
These films offer a rich tapestry of genres and stories, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping historical drama, a heartfelt romance, or a fascinating documentary, these selections provide excellent viewing options for your next movie night.