Top Movies to Stream in the UK Right Now

As we navigate the plethora of streaming options available today, finding the best movies can be a daunting task. Luckily, we’ve curated a list of some top-notch films currently available on various streaming platforms in the UK. From riveting dramas to heartwarming romances and historical documentaries, here are some must-watch movies this month.

Netflix Highlights

“The Book of Clarence”

Director : Jeymes Samuel

: Jeymes Samuel Synopsis : LaKeith Stanfield stars as Clarence, a grifter in AD 33 who decides to become a spiritual leader akin to Jesus to escape his debts. The film features a stellar cast including Omar Sy, Anna Diop, and Benedict Cumberbatch, and is noted for its vibrant visual style that modernizes the look of classic biblical epics.

: LaKeith Stanfield stars as Clarence, a grifter in AD 33 who decides to become a spiritual leader akin to Jesus to escape his debts. The film features a stellar cast including Omar Sy, Anna Diop, and Benedict Cumberbatch, and is noted for its vibrant visual style that modernizes the look of classic biblical epics. Why Watch: Samuel’s direction offers a fresh and fun take on a historical narrative, making it a visually captivating and entertaining watch​ ( TheWrap )

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

Director : Francis Lawrence

: Francis Lawrence Synopsis : This prequel delves into the early life of Coriolanus Snow, exploring his journey before he became the tyrannical President of Panem. The film is a more grounded entry into the Hunger Games franchise.

: This prequel delves into the early life of Coriolanus Snow, exploring his journey before he became the tyrannical President of Panem. The film is a more grounded entry into the Hunger Games franchise. Why Watch: For fans of the original series, this film provides intriguing background on one of its most enigmatic characters​ ( The Review Geek )

Disney+ Highlights

“Let It Be”

Director : Michael Lindsay-Hogg

: Michael Lindsay-Hogg Synopsis : This restored version of the iconic Beatles documentary offers an in-depth look at the band’s recording sessions and personal dynamics during a pivotal time in their career. Enhanced by Peter Jackson’s restoration techniques, the film presents the band in a clearer, more intimate light.

: This restored version of the iconic Beatles documentary offers an in-depth look at the band’s recording sessions and personal dynamics during a pivotal time in their career. Enhanced by Peter Jackson’s restoration techniques, the film presents the band in a clearer, more intimate light. Why Watch: It’s a must-watch for Beatles fans and music history enthusiasts, providing a fascinating look behind the scenes of one of the greatest bands ever​ ( TheWrap )

Prime Video Highlights

“The Idea of You”

Director : Michael Showalter

: Michael Showalter Synopsis : This romantic drama stars Anne Hathaway as Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who embarks on an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old boy band lead singer, played by Nicholas Galitzine.

: This romantic drama stars Anne Hathaway as Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who embarks on an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old boy band lead singer, played by Nicholas Galitzine. Why Watch: The film is a heartfelt adaptation of Robinne Lee’s novel, exploring themes of love, age, and societal expectations​ ( The Review Geek )

“5lbs of Pressure”

Director : TBC

: TBC Synopsis : Featuring Luke Evans, this crime thriller follows Adam, a man recently released from prison after serving time for murder. His journey towards redemption is complicated by the brother of his victim, who seeks revenge.

: Featuring Luke Evans, this crime thriller follows Adam, a man recently released from prison after serving time for murder. His journey towards redemption is complicated by the brother of his victim, who seeks revenge. Why Watch: It’s a gripping story of redemption and revenge, with strong performances that keep viewers on the edge of their seats​ ( The Review Geek )

Max Highlights

“The Iron Claw”

Director : Sean Durkin

: Sean Durkin Synopsis : This biographical drama tells the tragic story of the Von Erich family, famous wrestlers who faced a series of personal tragedies. Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White deliver powerful performances that anchor this emotional narrative.

: This biographical drama tells the tragic story of the Von Erich family, famous wrestlers who faced a series of personal tragedies. Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White deliver powerful performances that anchor this emotional narrative. Why Watch: The film’s exploration of family, fame, and tragedy is compelling, supported by strong acting and a poignant storyline​ ( TheWrap ) ( Columns )

These films offer a rich tapestry of genres and stories, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping historical drama, a heartfelt romance, or a fascinating documentary, these selections provide excellent viewing options for your next movie night.