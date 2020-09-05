Medical exigencies are always unpredictable, and due to busy lives, and in this pandemic situation, there is a high possibility of getting sick. It might be possible that your near and dear ones get chronic disease or condition that requires long-term treatment. Taking such conditions into consideration, it is imperative to have health insurance. The insurance ensures that it will help in long-term treatment, and the person won’t face any financial issues.

There are numerous insurance companies and insurers that can serve you with the best health insurance plan. Paying a certain amount of premium every month can cover you and your family under the best health insurance plan. This will protect your savings from long-term medical treatments. In the coming year 2021, there are certain changes made in Medicare Advantage plans 2021 that are important to know before getting a health insurance plan.

Big modifications made in Medicare Advantage plans for the year 2021

Inflated Telehealth services to patients by service providers

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) allows health insurance providers to proffer plenty of telehealth services to people as of the year 2021. Due to the pandemic condition, the members are now facilitated with their remaining care at their homes for their safety.

Members that are not able to visit their doctors at this time can get the proper care by video conferencing their doctors. This allows a great deal of safety, comfort, and flexibility for all the members and doctors. The telehealth sessions will also be treated like visits to offer for insurance coverage and billing process. These sessions will consist of things like evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment.

Patients that have the last-stage renal disease can enroll for Medicare Advantage Plans.

Another imperative decision taken by CMS is that patients with end-stage renal disease can enroll for the Medicare advantage plans. This is the best decision that can help people with renal disease. This change will be implemented in 2021; the new bills will allow the patients of renal disease to get eligible for Medicare Advantage plans.

At this moment, no current plan covers the people with ESRD, and this change will be implemented from 2021.

Part D of Medicare modernized the coverage limits and donut-hole closing.

The donut hole of Medicare Part D plan is when the patient is obligatory to pay a huge percentage of drug costs that make you reach the end limit of you spending money. There were some measures implemented in 2011 to eradicate the donut-hole closing. The limit of the amount that you must reach that indicates you are into donut hole is referred to as “initial coverage limit.”

The limit to reach the donut hole has been raised from $4030 to $4130 in 2021. The new Part D plan makes it difficult for people to attain the donut hole. Once you attain the donut hole, you can get 75% discounts on generic drugs and brand name.