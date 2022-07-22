Bingo was initially invented all the way back in the 1960’s and since then its popularity has only continued to climb. It is considered to be one of the most played recreational activities as there are roughly 16 million registered users in the UK and Ireland alone. As such, this puts the classic game up there with the likes of rugby and football in terms of numbers.

How Has the Internet Helped with Bingo’s Popularity?

One of the reasons that Bingo has continued to be so popular is because of the internet. People no longer need to go to bingo halls in order to play the game like they used to as now it can be done right from the comfort of their own home. This added layer of convenience makes it so that people are a lot quicker to sign up and play bingo because it has never been more straightforward to do so. Even if you are in the UK, you can still gain access to bingo sites not on Gamstop quite easily.

Why is it Popular?

Other than the convenience of play, there are a number of other reasons as to why people love playing bingo so much. These reasons include but are not limited to:

The Inescapable Winning Feeling

We’ve all been there, one number is called out, then another, then another, and suddenly you realise it looks like you actually have quite a lot of numbers on your card filled out. Then there is another, then another, then another and all of sudden you only need three more, then two, then one and then, nothing, nothing, nothing, until finally… BINGO! The anticipation that builds up whilst you play is enough to make the coldest of hearts start pumping and then there is nothing like that inescapable winning feeling once you finally get your whole card filled in. Is there any reason why so many people come back for more?

The Social Element

When you play bingo, whether this is at a bingo hall or just online with some friends, it’s nice to feel like you are a part of something. Being lonely is never a great feeling and as such, when you find yourself in one of these social gaming groups, it’s hardly any wonder that so many people enjoy going back to play again. You soon become a regular and get to know people by their names and end up forming genuine connections with some of the people.

It Keeps the Brain Active Without Overworking It

We all need to keep our minds nice and active, and bingo is an excellent way to do that. In listening for the numbers and then checking them off depending on whether or not you have them, your brain is staying active and you will be more switched on as a result. That being said, nobody wants a hobby that tires them out to the point of exhaustion. Bingo is a nice middle ground as you will stimulate your brain but aren’t going to overwork it in the process.