Podcasts have become the go-to media and news source for today’s generation, and business is no exception to that. Therefore, here are our top picks for the best business podcasts you should be listening to today…

An official BBC podcast hosted by none other than Peter Day, discussing both the UK and the wider global business market. It includes expert insights into the business world, featuring content from BBC Radio 4’s In Business programme.

As the name of this podcast suggests, it focuses largely on women in business. The podcast was brought to life by Sophia Amoruso, who is the founder of Nasty Gal. The episodes aim to provide stories that “redefine success” with accounts from doctors to small business owners, and engineers to activists.

The Diary of a CEO is run by the business sensation, Steven Bartlett, who founded the marketing firm Social Chain. At only 27 years old Bartlett has worked with a whole host of brands such as Coca Cola, Twitch and Pretty Little Thing – with such a successful career at such a young age, he provides a refreshing look at what it takes to be a CEO.

This podcast is one of the UK’s most popular internet marketing podcasts, downloaded by more than half a million people. They offer advice to internet marketers or to small businesses conducting their own marketing, as well as directing listeners to various practical tools that are available to everyone.

This is a podcast that emphasises the importance of mindfulness and mental health in running your own business. Presenters, Kathryn Bryant and Julian Illman, take a humanistic approach to the industry – addressing how your state of mind impacts your business, colleagues and employees.

Alan Barrett is the founder of one of the fastest-growing sports performance/weight management brands, Grenade. His Pull the Pin podcasts brings humour and banter to the business world. Perfect for a more light-hearted, casual listen.

Mixergy is perfect for entrepreneurs and new business startups, as it aims to provide tips and strategies through the use of real life experiences of brands like Pixar, Groupon, and LinkedIn. They cover just about anything you might need to know, with a vast well of information available through their backlog of podcasts.

Another great one for startups, The Sound Advice podcast is hosted by business journalist, Bex Burn-Callander, who has been advising small businesses for more than a decade. This new creation from Sage is your one-stop-shop for all things business, with guest appearances from those who have done it all before.

The name “Motley Fool” is taken from Shakespeare’s play, As You Like It, and it aligns with their flippant attitude to the business world. The focus of this podcast is more on the investment side of things but they do also provide a broader economic view.

One last start-up based podcast for the budding entrepreneurs among you. In this ten-part series, Jonathan Moules of The Financial Times discusses the creation of a business right from its concept through to funding and even hiring your own staff. It also features interviews with successful business owners to get their advice and draw from their experience.