A LEADING North East golf course has introduced internationally renowned technology to its driving range to help players improve their game – and attract new blood.

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa near Durham has just installed Toptracer, a trailblazing system which allows golfers to track the flight of their ball.

And not only can they use the system to hone their skills, but it also gives them virtual access to some of the world’s top golf courses.

Installed in the individual bays of the club’s driving range, Toptracer can be programmed to a variety of settings.

These include a warm-up programme, which eases golfers into their game, tracing their ball and the statistics for each shot, to a driving challenge, encouraging them to hit their best tee shots.

The Approach Challenge is designed to help fine tune iron play in a game of nine approach shots on a choice of three legendary courses, while Closest to Pin is a classic game featuring some of the most scenic par 3 holes in golf.

Players can also try out My Practice to work on their game selecting clubs of their choice, or compete to hit the ball the furthest on Long Drive, while Toptracer 30 will provide insights into the strengths and weaknesses of their game.

And, for young golfers or those just starting out in the sport, Go Fish is a fun game using golf shots to catch each of 24 different sea creatures.

All data can be stored on a personal app, including flight, distance and direction and Helen Roseberry, director of golf at Ramside, believes the system is a massive boost for their players.

“Everyone is very excited about it,” she said.

“It’s an incredible piece of technology and we are glad to be offering it to our members and guests.

“It’s great for all levels of golfers. The experienced golfer can see instantly where they need to make adjustments, while the younger golfers and children can actually see what they are achieving – and it’s lovely to see families on the range playing together, too.”

Further details about Toptracer at Ramside and about the club’s two championship courses are available by visiting https://www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk/golf/