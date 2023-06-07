Tourettes Awareness Month 2023: How You Can Get Involved?

May is Tourettes Awareness Month, a time when advocates and supporters come together to raise awareness of Tourettes Syndrome and improve the lives of those affected by it. Tourettes Syndrome, often simply referred to as Tourettes, is a neurological disorder that causes repetitive, involuntary movements and vocal sounds called tics. Although often associated with the stereotypical image of uncontrollable swearing or cursing (known as coprolalia), only a small percentage of individuals with Tourettes actually display this symptom.

According to the Tourette Association of America, Tourettes affects tens of thousands of people in the United States, with estimates ranging from 1 in 160 to 1 in 100 individuals. Yet despite this prevalence, many people are still unaware of Tourettes and its impact on individuals and families. That’s why Tourettes Awareness Month is so important – it provides an opportunity for education, advocacy, and community-building.

So how can you get involved in Tourettes Awareness Month 2023? Here are some ideas:

1. Educate yourself and others

The first step in raising Tourettes awareness is to educate yourself about the disorder, including its symptoms, causes, and treatment options. You can start by visiting the Tourette Association of America’s website (tourette.org), which provides a wealth of information on Tourettes and related disorders. You can also use social media to share facts and stories about Tourettes, using the hashtag #TourettesAwarenessMonth or #TourettesAwareness.

2. Participate in awareness events

Tourettes Awareness Month is a time when many organizations and advocacy groups host events to raise awareness and funds for research and support services. Look for local events in your area, such as walks, runs, or other fundraisers. You can also participate in virtual events that are accessible from anywhere, such as online auctions or social media campaigns.

3. Donate to Tourettes research and support services

Donating to Tourettes research and support services is another way to get involved in Tourettes Awareness Month. Many organizations accept donations year-round, but Tourettes Awareness Month provides a focused opportunity to show your support and contribute to ongoing efforts. You can donate to organizations like the Tourette Association of America, the Tourette Syndrome Foundation of Canada, or other local or national organizations that support Tourettes research and advocacy.

4. Share your own story

If you or someone you know has Tourettes, sharing your own story can help raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding the disorder. You can write a blog post, make a video, or share your story on social media using the hashtag #TourettesAwareness. By sharing your experiences and struggles, you can help others understand what it’s like to live with Tourettes and promote greater acceptance and understanding.

5. Advocate for Tourettes-related policies

Advocacy is another important aspect of Tourettes awareness and support. You can advocate for Tourettes-related policies at the federal, state, or local level, such as increased funding for Tourettes research or greater access to support services. You can join advocacy groups like the Tourette Association of America’s Government Affairs Committee or contact your elected representatives to voice your support for Tourettes-related issues.

Getting involved in Tourettes Awareness Month is a great way to support individuals with Tourettes and their families, raise awareness of the disorder, and promote greater understanding and acceptance. By educating yourself, participating in events, donating to research and support services, sharing your story, and advocating for policy changes, you can make a difference in the lives of those affected by Tourettes.

