NEW TREEHOUSES AT RAMSIDE HALL HOTEL, GOLF AND SPA

THE CONTINUED success of a County Durham hotel’s unique treehouses has led to the creation of two new properties.

Construction is currently underway of Swan and Kingfisher, two additional glass fronted A frame houses at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa on the outskirts of Durham.

The two extra treehouses – which are due to be completed by July -represent a further £500,000 investment in the hotel, which already has four other A frame treehouses.

More suitable for couples, the triangular houses have a lounge and kitchenette and an upper level with a 7ft bed, along with a sauna and hot tub.

Ramside also has four large scale, luxury, three bedroomed treehouses – one of which, Dove, is also used for intimate wedding ceremonies.

Anyone staying at the treehouses also has access to the hotel’s other award-winning facilities including Ramside Spa, championship golf courses and restaurants including the Fusion Asian Restaurant and the Rib Room Steakhouse and Grill.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, said the new treehouses would help meet with demand.

“Since we opened the first of the A frame treehouses they’ve been extremely popular, particularly as a getaway for couples,” he said.

“They’ve been the perfect complement to the larger treehouses which can take much bigger groups, or can be split into one and two bedrooms.

“We’ve decided to make this further investment because they have been so well received and we are already taking bookings for them for when they are open in mid summer.”

For further information or to make a booking visit www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk

