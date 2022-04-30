Spaces are still available for a series of workshops aimed at helping tourism-related businesses develop unforgettable experiences for visitors.

The New Adventures campaign, launched last week, is being funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NCTA) and is being delivered on behalf of NTCA by Newcastle Gateshead Initiative (NGI), North Tyneside Council and Visit Northumberland, as part of their £3.5m Tourism and Events Programme.

The project is designed to bring together new and existing tourism products and market them under three distinct campaign strands of Active Pursuits, Food and Drink, and Winter Escapes with the aim of tapping into new markets or expanding on existing consumer bases.

Businesses are being invited to a FREE Experience Maker Workshop led by Experiential Tourism Advisor Chris Brant from Unmissable England, who will provide expert practical advice and guidance to create experiences that tell the story of the people and place, giving visitors memorable travel adventures that are personal, engage the senses and make connections on an emotional level.

Businesses can choose between a workshop on Tuesday, 10 May at The Common Room, Westgate Road, Newcastle from 10am – 1pm or Wednesday 11 May at Linden Hall Hotel, Longhorsley, Morpeth from 10am -1pm.

The workshops will also give advice on how to market a new experience as well as how to make it a bookable experience.

Ian Thomas, Destination Director at NGI, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the diversity of experiences that visitors can take part in when they come to our region and to develop new and innovative ones with local SMEs. Driving visitor numbers and footfall is crucial in our economic recovery, and this campaign will demonstrate the North East’s unique offer as a destination.”

Chris Brant, Director and Experiential Tourism Advisor, Unmissable England, said:

“No longer do visitors just want to see the sights when they visit a place. They’re looking for authentic guided experiences that connect them with the locals and the places they know best. Visitors want to be captivated by fascinating stories and go well beyond the tourist trail. They want to immerse themselves in local history and heritage and leave with a better understanding of the places they have experienced. I can’t wait to see what new visitor experiences are developed by local businesses!”

A spokesperson from the North of Tyne Combined Authority said:

“This campaign will build on our growing reputation and bookable product offering for active pursuits, food and drink and winter escapes in the North of Tyne. This will support SMEs through the challenging period of October to March, equipping them the skills and practical tools they need to bring new products to market and to attract new audiences. As well as supporting the tourism sector to thrive, this initiative will play a pivotal role in inspiring more visitors to stay longer, do more and spend more.”

To book a workshop go to https://bit.ly/3EaN9Ut

For further information on how you can get involved contact lisa.liddell@ngi.org.uk

Ends

For media enquiries contact:

Hayley Quarmby

Destination and Content PR Manager

0191 424 5786

hayley.quarmby@ngi.org.uk

About NewcastleGateshead Initiative

NGI is a destination and inward investment agency that delivers for Newcastle, Gateshead, and the wider region. Every single one of our projects are dedicated to making a lasting social and economic impact. As drivers and enablers of economic growth, we champion our offer on a world stage and we maximise our impact through our partnerships.

We engage with stakeholders and policy makers to influence on a national and regional level to benefit the people who live and work here. We promote the distinctiveness of our region, its culture, and its people to create an authentic voice that makes us stand out from the crowd. We work across key growth sectors and use insight and intelligence to drive innovation, inward investment, and business growth. In addition, we attract world class conferences that reinforce our sector strengths and the strategic importance of tourism.

We play our part in delivering the regions sustainable and inclusive ambitions, creating a world class distinctive city to enjoy, stay and invest. We exist to benefit people by making a better and more distinctive place to live, enjoy, stay, and invest.

www.ngi.org.uk

Twitter: @NGinitiative LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/newcastlegateshead-initiative/

About North of Tyne Combined Authority

The North of Tyne Combined Authority is a partnership of three local authorities: Newcastle City Council, North Tyneside Council, and Northumberland County Council and the North of Tyne Elected Mayor.