Mobilize Duo & Bento at a glance

Developed by Mobilize in response to the challenges of moving people and goods in and around cities, Duo is a two-seat electric quadricycle, while Bento is its utility version, equipped with an adaptable 649-litre cargo box.

Their central driving position and compact dimensions make them easy to manoeuvre in city traffic and simple to park. They feature a driver’s airbag – a first in the quadricycle segment – and a generous all-electric range: 100 miles for Duo* and 87 miles for Bento*.

Both are designed to be eco-responsible, with a simplified production process that includes over 40% of recycled materials. At the end of their life, they are at least 95% recyclable.

Natively connected, they have their own MyDuo app, which can generate up to six digital keys – a first for Renault Group – and allow users to be given permission to open the vehicle remotely, making initiatives such as car-sharing much simpler.

Duo and Bento will be available through selected outlets in the Renault network.

Estimated timings for the UK launch are orders opening in early spring and sales beginning before the summer.

Pricing will be confirmed at that point, but is expected to be from around £9300, rising to £9999. Please only refer to this pricing as ‘expected’ as it is not yet finalised.

Key highlights

Duo quadricycle offers a small footprint (2.43m long and 1.3m wide), yet is fun to drive with a real cabin that includes air conditioning, heated driver’s seat, heated windscreen, USB-C port, and keyless entry.

Only quadricycle to include an airbag. Seat belts include a force limiter.

Turning circle of 6.8m for exceptional agility.

48V electric motor from the Renault Austral’s mild-hybrid system delivers strong acceleration for urban environments.

10.3kWh NMC single-module battery borrowed from the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric gives Duo a 100-mile range (87 miles for Bento)* according to WMTC standard

Charging via Type 2 connection in the UK.

Sustainable in its manufacture: over 40% of recycled materials by vehicle weight, its production generates 66% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than an A-segment EV.

Bumpers, wings and wheelarches include 60% recycled polymers, half of which are from end-of-life vehicles. At the end of its life, at least 95% will be recyclable.

Designed with a limited parts count in mind: front and rear bumpers are identical, rocker panels are interchangeable. Overall, uses five times fewer parts than a conventional car.

Vertical opening ‘gullwing’ doors allow occupants to easily exit to either left or right.

Unpainted self-coloured black plastic bodywork with grained finish hides the minor knocks of everyday life.

Dashboard design reminiscent of a 1980s ‘boombox’, with decals to match the exterior.

Transducer delivers all-round sound without the need for speakers via Bluetooth, if selected as an option.

Connectivity functions delivered via the driver’s smartphone using Bluetooth/USB and MyDuo app. Digital key can be shared with up to six users.

TEP fabric can be easily washed or even hosed out, with a drain plug under the pedals.

Cabin storage has a total capacity of 300 litres.

Duo 80 Evo – maximum speed of 80 kph (50 mph) and a range of 100 miles.

Duo 80 Pro – designed for business users and shared mobility operators, with easy fleet integration options including Smart Sharing, Geofencing and Battery Charge Inhibition.

Bento 80 – highly adaptable and customisable microvan designed for the city.

At a glance

Duo 80 Evo Duo 80 Pro Bento 80 Driving licence A1/B1 licence A1/B1 licence A1/B1 licence Keyless entry ✓ ✓ ✓ Driver airbag ✓ ✓ ✓ Orange dashboard ✓ o o Bluetooth kit ✓ o o USB-C connector ✓ ✓ ✓ Phone holder ✓ ✓ ✓ Heated driver’s seat ✓ o o Heated windscreen ✓ ✓ ✓ Comfort seats with premium upholstery ✓ o o Air conditioning o o o Rear parking sensors o o o Type 2 socket ✓ ✓ ✓ “Iconic Orange” colour pack ✓ o o Colour pack (other colours) o o o

Duo 45 Neo will not be available in the UK

*Subject to UK homologation