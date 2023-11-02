Property firm’s rapid growth leads to new hires amid Teesside property market boom

A Teesside property business has filled several new roles after a record year in which demand for the firm’s services has soared.

Just two years ago, Horizon Sales and Lettings compromised of just the three current directors. Now, after a bumper 12 months, it now boasts 20 staff following rapid growth which shows no sign of slowing down.

The new hires are all in key management roles and have grown the Middlesbrough-based firm’s workforce by over a third.

However, there’s plenty of work to go around, amid feverish interest in the Teesside property market.

“Three years ago, we set a target to sell 60 units a year, but now we are selling significantly more,” said Denis Shail, one of the company’s directors who is also an experience mortgage advisor.

“We are consistently achieving high rankings on Rightmove, while enquiries and valuation requests are at record levels.”

And co-director Chris Bunn added: “Business is booming, as is the Teesside property market, and that’s why we knew that the time was right to expand our talent pool.

“And it comes as no surprise that our staff have absolutely hit the ground running in their new roles.”

Launched in 2019, Horizon Sales and Lettings boasts a wealth of experience in the buy to let market, and the firm’s success has been built in part on repeat custom from investors keen to utilise the firm’s superb local knowledge.

And with the firm’s letting management book approaching 500 units, prior to the new hires, the company added two other staff members to that team.

The new staff will take up various roles across the company, in either the estate agency or refurbishment aspects of the blossoming business.

Among the new recruits is Jan Westbury, who brings 20 years of invaluable industry experience into his new role as branch manager.

Two of the roles have been filled internally, with Charlotte Young promoted to the position of investor relations manager after two years with the Newport Road company. Her colleague James Miller becomes site manager after 18 months as lead joiner.

Externally, new business development manager Jordan Ward and maintenance manager Jeff Barber arrive after leaving well-known local estate agents, while Wendy Jonas has arrived as Horizon’s new operations manager having moved from a national house building chain and Flynn Linklater-Johnson has joined at full-time property assessor.

For the firm’s other director, Martin McManus the new appointments signal the company’s intent to become “a major force” within the fast-growing and lucrative sector.

“We are thrilled with them all, and they are natural fits for our business, each bringing with them the skillsets, knowledge and enthusiasm that will drive us even further forward,” added Martin.

“The fact staff have been willing to move here from some very prestigious North East property companies shows just how much they believe in the vision for this company and the fact they want to help us grow it shows just how committed our staff are to the business.

“We believe there’s great things ahead and we are delighted to have them onboard for that journey.”