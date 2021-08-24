Travel with your taste buds!

Fabulous Fennel from Filippo Berio

A trip to Italy may still seem an impossible dream but this summer make your taste buds travel for you!

Fennel can be fabulous if you make it like the Italians do! The aromatic bulb we know as fennel is popular in Italian cuisine, both raw and cooked. A simple side dish packed with complex flavours, this roasted fennel enlivened with the decadent taste of parmesan and the kick of chilli is an experience to savour. The aromatic bulb we know as fennel is popular in

Italian cuisine, both raw and cooked. A simple side

At the heart of Italian cooking are the principles of simplicity and eating with the seasons. Filippo Berio, the UK’s favourite Extra Virgin Olive Oil, brings you the real taste of Italy – recipes that create a little piece of Italy in your own home!

with complex flavours, this roasted fennel

Roasted Fennel

Serves 4-6 as a side dish

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: about 50 minutes

3-4 fennel bulbs, outer leaves removed and fronds reserved

3tbsp Filippo Berio Classico Olive Oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2tsp fennel seeds, crushed

1tsp dried chilli flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

30g freshly grated parmesan

15g dried breadcrumbs

2tbsp flat-leaf parsley, freshly chopped

Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for drizzling