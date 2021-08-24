Travel with your taste buds!
Fabulous Fennel from Filippo Berio
A trip to Italy may still seem an impossible dream but this summer make your taste buds travel for you!
Fennel can be fabulous if you make it like the Italians do! The aromatic bulb we know as fennel is popular in Italian cuisine, both raw and cooked. A simple side dish packed with complex flavours, this roasted fennel enlivened with the decadent taste of parmesan and the kick of chilli is an experience to savour.
Italian cuisine, both raw and cooked. A simple side
At the heart of Italian cooking are the principles of simplicity and eating with the seasons. Filippo Berio, the UK’s favourite Extra Virgin Olive Oil, brings you the real taste of Italy – recipes that create a little piece of Italy in your own home!
with complex flavours, this roasted fennel
Roasted Fennel
Serves 4-6 as a side dish
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: about 50 minutes
3-4 fennel bulbs, outer leaves removed and fronds reserved
3tbsp Filippo Berio Classico Olive Oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2tsp fennel seeds, crushed
1tsp dried chilli flakes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
30g freshly grated parmesan
15g dried breadcrumbs
2tbsp flat-leaf parsley, freshly chopped
Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for drizzling
- Preheat the oven to 190°C, gas mark 5. Quarter the fennel bulbs, keeping them intact at the base. Place in a large bowl and toss with the Filippo Berio Classico Olive Oil, garlic, fennel seeds, chilli flakes and seasoning. Put into a large gratin dish or roasting tin and cover tightly with foil.
- In a small bowl mix together, the parmesan and breadcrumbs. Roughly chop the fronds.
- Roast for about 30-35 minutes, the undersides should be golden. Remove the foil, sprinkle over the reserved fennel fronds and the breadcrumb mixture and return to the oven. Cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the fennel is tender and the topping is golden.
- Sprinkle over the chopped parsley and serve immediately, drizzle with Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil.