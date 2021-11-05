Christmas can be a stressful time. Between shopping, cooking, and cleaning, it’s hard to find time for yourself. And if you are traveling around for Christmas this year, then that only makes things more complicated! With all of these expenses thrown into one holiday season, it can be easy to get caught up in spending your money on everything but the people who matter most- your family. Luckily, there are ways to save more money while traveling around for Christmas, so you don’t have to worry about overspending!

Book your flights or tickets in advance

If you want to save more money while traveling around for Christmas, then the first thing you should do is book your flights or tickets in advance! The earlier you plan out all of your travel plans and purchases, the better off that you will be. By booking as early as possible, it gives you a chance to find deals on airfare before prices increase from holiday demand.

In addition to reserving your plane ticket in advance, make sure that you are also keeping track of price trends throughout December so that way if prices drop within any given period – whether it’s during Thanksgiving weekend or New Year’s Eve – then this can give you an opportunity to snag another cheap flight deal at little cost overall. On the other side, if you are looking for an affordable train ticket, then you might want to look into the Trainline app. This is a free and easy way for finding cheap train tickets around Christmas, even if it’s just within your local area!

Stay in a hotel instead of renting an apartment or house

You’ll save on utilities and food costs by staying at a hotel around Christmas. With all of the holiday parties and festivities that go on, it’s likely that you’ll be spending more than normal during this period anyways! So what can help to cut down costs? Staying in an Airbnb or hotel instead of renting out your own place for the holidays is one way to save money around Christmas.

This option makes sense if you are traveling with friends/family as well because then everyone has their own bed and bathroom, so there isn’t any need to stress over sharing space within a small apartment – which could increase tensions between loved ones who may have had too much eggnog by now…

In addition to cutting down costs by reserving a hotel room instead, you can also save money if your stay is longer than just a few days. By staying in one place for a week or more, it gives you an opportunity to cook some meals at home so that way you don’t have to eat out every single day – which will end up costing way more over time anyways. Plus, cooking holiday dinners from scratch with family members sounds much better than eating out at a restaurant!

Pack light to avoid baggage fees

Be sure to pack for the weather conditions where you’re headed. Depending on where you are traveling is it the U.S. or other countries of the world, it might be cold or warm so pack accordingly! This doesn’t mean that you need to bring your entire closet, but just enough clothing for a couple of days – especially if you’re trying to save money by avoiding baggage fees at spots like Spirit Airlines.

If possible, try not over-packing with unnecessary items because this will end up costing more in terms of airline luggage fees. Sure, bringing two suitcases may seem fine now, but what happens when one gets lost? Do you really want to risk running out of clothes while away from home during Christmas?

Travel off-peak to get cheaper tickets

Off-season means fewer expenses! To save more money while traveling around for Christmas, you should also consider traveling off-peak. Peak ticket prices tend to be at times when people want to travel, such as on holiday weekends and during the winter holidays – which is exactly why it will cost you a lot of dough if this isn’t planned out ahead of time!

If possible try to avoid flying directly before or after big events like Thanksgiving weekend and New Year’s Eve because these are some of the busiest periods where air traffic tends to increase in volume. If there is no way that you can get away with avoiding these dates, then we advise looking into our tips above (like booking early) so that way you stay within your budget regardless.

Take advantage of free airport lounge passes if they are available at your destination

If you are flying out of a large international airport, then this will help to save money in the long run. By taking advantage of free or discounted passes for spending time at an airport lounge, it gives you the opportunity to relax with complimentary drinks and food while waiting for your flight.

Of course, depending on where you’re headed this may not be available but if there is access to one – try signing up ahead of time so that way when arriving near Christmas they have something prepared just for you.

Rent a car rather than taking taxis everywhere

It will cost less over time to avoid taxis as much as possible and instead rent out a car for the period you’re traveling. Sure, it may take more time to navigate from location A to B, but that’s what apps like Google Maps are for anyways.

Plus, gas prices will be lower than usual during this season, so if you can travel around by using your own transportation, then go ahead – especially since parking is usually free at most places anyway. This option should provide some decent savings overall when going on holiday with friends/family members who have cars of their own too!

So there you have it, a few tips on how to save money when traveling around for Christmas. Don’t forget to check out these ways you can save money on your travel expenses. If these strategies resonate with you and your wallet is feeling the strain of holiday travel expenses, start planning now. We hope that you can save some money and enjoy your trip with these tips!