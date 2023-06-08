TREE CHEERS FOR NATIVE WOODLAND…

HOUSE buyers putting down roots at the North East’s most prestigious development will still be able to see the wood for the trees – thanks to a best of British planting scheme.

Miller Homes North East’s exclusive Lambton Park, at the heart of Country Durham, borders the 1000 acres of historic woodland that make up the Lambton Estate – home to the Earls of Durham.

And to ensure the development is in keeping with its surroundings, designers have taken inspiration from the past while keeping their sights set firmly on the future.

While natural materials have been used to construct the one to five bedroom homes, planting across all thoroughfares of Lambton Park is also in keeping with the Arts and Crafts style of the buildings.

To that end, the trees and shrubs planted across the development are all native British species and have been planted at differing levels of maturity, to create a sense of establishment.

A key element of the landscape strategy was a simple and elegant arrangement of trees at the entrance to the estate and on either side of the boulevard that runs through its centre, separating the first two phases of the development.

Not only were more mature trees planted here but drifts of bulbs were planted around their bases to provide variety and interest in the springtime.

In and around the streets and avenues, trees and shrubs have also been carefully placed to provide visual interest and increase the biodiversity potential, without adversely impacting on the architecture of the scheme.

Great care, too, has been taken with the planting to ensure the sense of light and space that currently exists will be maintained, even as the trees grow and become fully established.

Each of the house styles within the development is named after a species of tree – such as hornbeam, sycamore, cherry and beech – to reflect its location.

Lambton Park homeowners enjoy exclusive access to around 11.5km of walking trails through the parks and woodlands of the estate, and Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said it was “vital the development reflected and enhanced that.

“The feeling of being surrounded by the natural world – much of it untouched for centuries – is one of the key attractions of Lambton Park, “she said.

“So, from the outset we knew that anything we planted had to complement what was already here.

“It’s been about keeping it simple and elegant while maximising biodiversity and creating a sense of place – creating a new place to live that looks as if it might have been here forever.”

