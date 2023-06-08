TAKE THAT! SUNDERLAND FESTIVAL IS BACK FOR FOOD…

Dishes from every corner of the world – and live music to Relight your Fire – are on offer in Sunderland this summer, as the city’s Food Festival makes a welcome return.

From 23 to 25 June Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square will play host to a galaxy of stalls and pop-ups with cuisines from as far afield as the Caribbean, Europe and Afghanistan, as well as showcasing a range of local producers.

The event will also feature a whole host of live music, including performances from renowned Take That cover group, Re-Take That and former X-Factor star turned Capital Drive Time DJ, Sam Lavery,

The packed, three-day programme will also feature local musicians, artists and entertainers, with arts, crafts, games and walkabout characters to keep children entertained.

And this year more than 50 traders have already signed up to take part, bringing a variety of produce, from German bratwurst and Singaporean noodles to Polish kielbasa and Greek gyros.

Patatas bravas and paella will represent Spain and there will be street food from France, India and Afghanistan along with carvery meats, gourmet burgers and vegan loaded fries.

Those with a sweet tooth can tuck into crêpes, bubble waffles, fudge and coconut macaroons, while a fiery range of fresh and dried chillies will be turning up the heat.

Drinks will include cocktails from Cocktail Bay and a Polish beer garden will serve a range of ales.

And those in need of retail therapy will be able to snap up everything from South American handicrafts and Turkish Lamps to North African wooden ornaments and stainless steel jewellery.

The festival has been created by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council, and

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, said “it’s most possibly the most varied and cosmopolitan culinary event we’ve ever staged.

“Sunderland has a growing and very well-deserved reputation when it comes to food and restaurants” she said. “And this festival will be a riot of new flavours and dishes – with a side dish of superb entertainment,” she said.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor John Price, added: “There’s plenty to look forward to in Sunderland this summer, and the Food Festival at Keel Square promises to be another highlight. With such a wide variety of traders taking part there will be something for everyone to enjoy and some great musical entertainment to add to the buzzing atmosphere.”

For more information about the Food Festival visit www.sunderlandfooddrinkfest.co.uk

