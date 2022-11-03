In 2023, robotics and eSports will dominate the sport landscape. Robot-assisted baseball will also become a popular trend. Plus, the FIFA Women’s World Cup may be postponed. Read on to learn more about the trends in sport in 2023! And don’t forget to subscribe to Belly Up Sports to stay updated on trending sports news!

Robot-assisted baseball will be a trending sport in 2023

Robot-assisted baseball is the next phase of technology for baseball, according to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. Baseball has long been on the lookout for ways to improve the game and make it more appealing to young fans, and this new technology may be the answer. Currently, minor leagues are testing automated ball-strike systems. These systems can help to confirm umpires’ decisions. Managers can also use a modified version of the system to challenge an umpire’s call. But it is unlikely that the competition committee will take up the issue of robotic umpires in the Majors before 2023.

Despite the risks involved, automated systems have already made a huge impact on baseball. They are able to call more strikes than humans, which has forced players to recalibrate their understanding of pitching. Nevertheless, there’s still a lot of work ahead for umpires. They still have to call check swings and plays at the plate, and sometimes overrule the automated systems.

Another development in the sport is the introduction of automated pitch clocks. These devices can make the game faster. For example, an automated pitch timer could give pitchers 14 or 18 seconds between pitches, reducing game times by around 30 minutes. The system would also allow managers to challenge umpires during replays.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 could be postponed

A report from French newspaper L’Equipe has claimed that FIFA has discussed the possibility of postponing the 2023 Women’s World Cup. According to the newspaper, the organization has approached leading football bodies in Europe to discuss the matter NFL Odds. The alleged concern is a lack of interest from European broadcasters. However, a FIFA spokesperson has denied the report.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals will take place in New Zealand and Australia, with both hosts competing. The event is also expected to include eleven or 12 nations from Europe, as well as the United States, which will aim to win its third consecutive title.

Despite the concerns about the World Cup’s safety, many teams remain hopeful. As of right now, seven countries have qualified. The United States is the current champion and has beaten the Netherlands in the last two tournaments. Japan and the Netherlands are the other two qualifiers.

The World Cup is slated to begin in Auckland on July 20 and finish in Sydney on Aug. 20. Tickets will go on sale in October and the draw will take place in October. This means that the dates of the 2023 WWC could be revised. This would allow for better conditions for the tournament.

While the move could help some teams and leagues, it would cause problems for other nations. It could also affect the global soccer calendar, and could be a problem for many countries. For example, the summer months in Australia are notoriously hot. The winter months are more suitable for soccer.