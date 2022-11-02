Three leading businesses have taken occupancy at Newcastle’s Cobalt Business Park, joining a growing number of well-established businesses who have moved here. One of the UK’s largest, privately owned national homebuilders, Miller Homes, international recruitment company Reach Velocity and nationwide office management company Citibase have all relocated to Cobalt – one of the UK’s largest office parks.

Citibase is a nationwide company that provides fully furnished serviced and managed office space. Their expansion sees them occupy Cobalt 3.1 which equates to 40,000 sq ft of office space.

Housebuilders, Miller Homes have taken 10,000 sq ft of space on the top floor of Cobalt 3.2 and will complete refurbishing the space later this month.

Reach Velocity will take approximately 3,000 sq ft at Cobalt Central. The company specialises in emerging technology across the USA, such as autonomous driving, transportation, electric vehicles, robotics, AI, medical technology and machine learning. Reach Velocity successfully introduced a four-day working week and work to Pacific time hours to align to their Texas headquarters.

Guy Marsden, director of Highbridge Properties, developers and part-owners of Cobalt Park, said: “Securing the lettings for three high-profile employers are a massive endorsement of the quality and strength of the Cobalt brand and this will bring substantial benefits to the Newcastle region. Occupier requirements post Covid place strong importance on sustainability, wellbeing, and access to open spaces and Cobalt is ideally placed to meet the new demands of businesses and employees alike.”

Chris Hanna, Commercial Sales Manager of Citibase said: “We have always had a strong bond with the North East and have been operating in Newcastle for many years but expanding to Cobalt Business Park was an opportunity not to be missed. The number of flourishing businesses based at the park, together with scenic outdoor space, first class amenities and a great home for individuals and companies to grow are just a few of the reasons why Cobalt is the perfect home for Citibase to sustainably develop and thrive.”