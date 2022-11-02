TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, unveils its latest additions to its collection designed in collaboration with luxury supercar maker and elite motorsports team McLaren.

In line with both brands history of excellence and pushing the boundaries of technical innovation, TUMI and McLaren’s design teams have created a capsule collection that, like McLaren’s supercars, pushes the boundaries of lightweight and performance more than ever.

The new colourway sees key pieces from the current collection re-constructed from CX6TM, an exclusive, flexible carbon fibre material. As both a premium and high-performance fabric, CX6TM is engineered with exceptional qualities, resulting in an abrasion-resistant material which aids in preserving the purity and durability of carbon fibre’s charcoal sleek finish.

Built on a shared ethos of innovation, technology and design, the new colourway responds to the core McLaren DNA – McLaren has not made a race car or roadcar without carbon fibre in over 40 years.

The latest collection adds the Aero International Expandable four-wheel carry-on in Carbon and moulded Carbon Fibre with Tegris side panels, alongside the Velocity backpack, Torque Sling and Quantum Duffel, which are complete with leather trim detailing.

The new pieces added to the TUMI | McLaren collection will be available from October 13 via TUMI.com and TUMI’s global retail stores.