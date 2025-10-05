Turn over a new leaf with KGM Motors UK’s fantastic autumn finance offers

0% APR* pay half now and half in 12 months available across the entire KGM range.

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, is pleased to announce its autumn offers, including attractive rates on finance options across its product lineup. Offers run from 1st October until 31st December 2025 and are available across the KGM dealer network.

0% APR – Pay Half Now, Half in 12 Months

KGM’s 0% APR Advance Payment Plan makes upgrading to a new vehicle straightforward. Customers pay 50% of the price upfront, with the remaining balance due in 12 months. This means no interest, no monthly instalments, and complete peace of mind.

This offer is available across the entire KGM range, including the award-winning Musso, Rexton, Torres, and the all-new Actyon. It cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer and is available for a limited time only, subject to status and terms & conditions.

The KGM Actyon and Korando are available with 5.9% APR finance over three years on both Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), including up to a £1250 KGM financial deposit contribution, with a minimum customer 20% deposit.

From the bold design of the all-new Actyon to the practical versatility of the Korando, this offer provides an accessible way to drive away in a brand-new KGM. Available through participating dealers, subject to status and terms & conditions.

Flexible Finance Options on the Torres EVX

KGM UK is making electric driving more accessible than ever this autumn with a choice of competitive finance offers on the all-electric Torres EVX. Customers can drive away from just £349 per month on 0% APR PCP over 36 months (with a 25% deposit and optional final payment of £16,053), or choose 0% APR HP over 48 months.

In addition, a low-rate 3.9% APR Representative finance offer is available on longer term Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) contracts, with a £1,000 finance deposit contribution, providing even greater flexibility to suit different needs. These offers are available on vehicles ordered and registered by 31st December 2025.

Powered by a 73.4kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, the Torres EVX delivers up to 287 miles (WLTP) of all-electric range and ultra-fast charging – 10 to 80% in just 28 minutes with a 350kW rapid charger. Inside, drivers benefit from a class-leading 1,662 litres of load space, premium comfort, and advanced technology, including dual 12.3-inch digital displays, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a 3D 360˚ surround-view camera.

Built on a versatile SUV platform with a BYD blade battery and 3-in-1 EV motor system, the Torres EVX blends KGM’s 70-year SUV heritage with cutting-edge electric innovation. Every model is backed by a 7-year/90,000-mile vehicle warranty and a 1 million km battery warranty, giving customers total peace of mind.

Motability advanced payment starting from £299 on the KGM Tivoli, Korando and Torres

The KGM Tivoli, Korando, and Torres are now available on the Motability Scheme with advanced payments starting from just £299. Choose the Tivoli from £299 (manual) or £499 (automatic), step up to the Korando K35 Auto from £3,499, or enjoy the Torres range from £1,999. Options include the Torres K30 at £1,999, K40 at £2,499, and all-wheel drive variant from £2,999. Available through participating Motability-accredited KGM retailers, subject to eligibility and scheme terms.

For full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.kgm-motors.co.uk/offers/