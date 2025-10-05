Autumn watch: is your EV charger ready for the cold?

Over 1 million UK home chargers now in use

As the first autumn leaves fall and temperatures drop, EV owners are being advised that keeping their vehicles charged isn’t just about their car – it’s also about their charger.

Leading UK breakdown service Start Rescue is recommending drivers take a few simple steps to ensure their home EV chargers stay safe, efficient and reliable during the colder months.

There were estimated to be over a million charge points installed at homes with driveways in the UK by the end of 2024* and also 1.6 million EVs.

Lee Puffett, Managing Director of Start Recue comments: “Our recovery specialists see more customers worried that their electric vehicle isn’t charging, but quite often the issue is with the charger rather than the vehicle.”

“There’s some great home charging technology available, but do try to include charger maintenance in any autumn car plan. Just like you’d check tyres, brakes or antifreeze, think about the charger which is an equally essential bit of equipment.”

Start Rescue advises that by taking a few proactive steps now, EV owners can help avoid being stuck on the drive and get a smooth, reliable charging experience all winter.

Tips for Seasonal EV Charger Maintenance:

Inspect your charger and cable : Look for cracks, fraying, or exposed wires, and always ensure all the connector pins are clean and free from corrosion.

: Look for cracks, fraying, or exposed wires, and always ensure all the connector pins are clean and free from corrosion. Protect against moisture and ice : Keep the charger area dry, remove snow or ice before use, and strongly consider a weatherproof cover.

: Keep the charger area dry, remove snow or ice before use, and strongly consider a weatherproof cover. Check the power supply : Is the outlet and circuit in good condition, with no tripped breakers or loose connections? Avoid using extension cords.

: Is the outlet and circuit in good condition, with no tripped breakers or loose connections? Avoid using extension cords. Adjust your charging for colder weather : Cooler temperatures can slow battery charging. If your charger allows, consider adjusting the current, and precondition your battery before charging.

: Cooler temperatures can slow battery charging. If your charger allows, consider adjusting the current, and precondition your battery before charging. Stay up to date : Keep your charger firmware and any associated apps up to date, so you benefit from any safety and efficiency improvements available.

: Keep your charger firmware and any associated apps up to date, so you benefit from any safety and efficiency improvements available. Seek professional help if needed: If there are signs of wear, damage, or unusual operation, contact a licensed electrician to inspect the charger and repair if necessary.

