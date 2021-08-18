Turtle Bay, the UK’s leading Caribbean restaurant and bar group, has started work on a new 4850 sq ft restaurant at Durham’s Riverwalk leisure venue.

The two-storey restaurant and bar is scheduled to open in October and will create 50 new hospitality jobs in the city.

Phil Dukelow, operations manager North East for Turtle Bay, said: “Durham’s dining and social scene is about to heat up. Turtle Bay is bringing the tastes, spirit and energy of the Caribbean to this beautiful historic city.

Diners will experience laid-back holiday vibes with signature cocktails, bottomless brunches and island-inspired dishes like jerk chicken and fiery goat curry.”

Turtle Bay restaurants transport diners to a vibrant ‘Caribbean Social’ inspired by the laid-back culture of the Caribbean islands.

The group operates more than 40 restaurants nationwide including popular venues in Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

Fusion Design and Architecture has created a bespoke interior for Turtle Bay Durham featuring a central island bar, open kitchen, flaming jerk-pit and grill plus indoor veranda seating with a beach shack vibe.

There are themed areas including a Reggae and a D’Rum room, promising guests a ‘sunshine state of mind.’

“Turtle Bay Durham is going to offer some of the most instagrammable and jaw dropping interiors in the city and we think people will love the feeling of escapism that Turtle Bay brings,” added Mr. Dukelow.

Alan Day, centre manager at The Riverwalk, said: “We are delighted to welcome another great brand to join The Riverwalk and complement our already extensive food and beverage offering.

The new Turtle Bay restaurant will create more jobs for local residents and strengthen The Riverwalk as Durham’s premier leisure destination.”

With up to 50 front and back of house roles available at Turtle Bay Durham, the group is bringing a different approach to recruitment to identify local people with the right personality, outlook and skills.

Auditions will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel Durham with applicants undertaking informal interviews, psychometric tests, pitching ideas to senior managers, tackling team building challenges and trying limbo dancing.

Ryan Sullivan, general manager Turtle Bay Durham, said: “Creating Caribbean good times requires great people, which is why we’re looking for applicants who share our spirit, personality and passion for food, fun and Turtle Bay.”

The restaurant has a prime riverside location with views of Durham’s UNESCO World Heritage site Cathedral and Castle.

Anyone interested in attending Turtle Bay Durham’s auditions can email: recruitment@turtlebay.co.uk