The internationally renowned TUSK Festival returns to celebrate its 10th edition this October, once again bringing its uniquely diverse programme of adventurous international music to the North East of England.

Born in 2011, the annual editions of the festival have grown in stature and adventure over a decade, bringing artists from over 30 countries to the North East, most visiting the region/UK for the first time, as well as bringing new audiences to a wealth of underground UK artists and bringing major leftfield artists such as Terry Riley, Magma, London Contemporary Orchestra, Moor Mother, The Necks and others to the region for rare North East appearances.

TUSK also has an extensive online video archive of over 100 recorded performances collectively approaching half a million views and has been described by The Guardian as “a multi-sensory showcase of sonic adventures” and by The Quietus as “One of the finest – and friendliest – expressions of underground and experimental music culture in these islands”.

Continuing its partnership with Sage Gateshead, TUSK again makes full use of the landmark building, its flexible public spaces and truly high-end production values to showcase a TUSK 2020 line-up that is as bold and exciting as ever. Once more, alongside a truly eclectic and international music menu and TUSK’s trademark slew of UK debuts, festival-goers can again enjoy the festival’s renowned film programme, exhibitions, talks, installations, interactions and more.

The first line-up announcements for TUSK Festival 2020 (with links and more info on the festival website – follow the links) are:

Norwegian noise artist Helge Sten a.k.a. DEATHPROD brings his sensory overload to the region for the first time after releasing his obliterating first album in 15 years, Occulting Disk, via Smalltown Supersound last year. A favourite of Will ‘Bonnie Price Billy’ Oldham who says in the sleevenotes that he enjoys listening to Deathprod with his Mum;

brings his sensory overload to the region for the first time after releasing his obliterating first album in 15 years, Occulting Disk, via Smalltown Supersound last year. A favourite of Will ‘Bonnie Price Billy’ Oldham who says in the sleevenotes that he enjoys listening to Deathprod with his Mum; From Baltimore, the music of quartet HORSE LORDS can entrap the listener mesmerically with their off-kilter, polyrhythmic take on math rock that summons the spirits of early Philip Glass, Tony Conrad and, weirdly, Liege & Lief-era Fairport Convention in its urgent post-rock dynamics;

can entrap the listener mesmerically with their off-kilter, polyrhythmic take on math rock that summons the spirits of early Philip Glass, Tony Conrad and, weirdly, Liege & Lief-era Fairport Convention in its urgent post-rock dynamics; Another Norwegian, MAJA S.K. RATKJE , returns for a very rare Northern show following her duo with Ikue Mori in 2012. Renowned as a noise artist, improvisor and vocalist, Maja caught many ears by surprise last year with her album Sult, a beautiful solo suite for pump organ and voice that was written to soundtrack a ballet based on Knut Hamsun’s famously intense novel Hunger.

, returns for a very rare Northern show following her duo with Ikue Mori in 2012. Renowned as a noise artist, improvisor and vocalist, Maja caught many ears by surprise last year with her album Sult, a beautiful solo suite for pump organ and voice that was written to soundtrack a ballet based on Knut Hamsun’s famously intense novel Hunger. WHISTLING ARROW are something of an English leftfield supergroup, comprising Charles Hayward (This Heat) on drums, Liverpudlian combo Ex-Easter Island Head on hammered guitars and other instruments and TUSK favourite Laura Cannell on strings. An exclusive one-off live performance for the group that was meant to purely be a recording project.

are something of an English leftfield supergroup, comprising Charles Hayward (This Heat) on drums, Liverpudlian combo Ex-Easter Island Head on hammered guitars and other instruments and TUSK favourite Laura Cannell on strings. An exclusive one-off live performance for the group that was meant to purely be a recording project. SARAH HENNIES hails from Kentucky and is concerned with a range of issues including queer and trans identity, love, intimacy, psychoacoustics and percussion. An increasingly revered artist internationally, her 2017 audio-visual work Contralto was a finalist for the Queer|Art|Prize and she released the great Reservoir 1 album on Oren Ambarchi’s Black Truffle label last year.

hails from Kentucky and is concerned with a range of issues including queer and trans identity, love, intimacy, psychoacoustics and percussion. An increasingly revered artist internationally, her 2017 audio-visual work Contralto was a finalist for the Queer|Art|Prize and she released the great Reservoir 1 album on Oren Ambarchi’s Black Truffle label last year. LUMP HAMMER are a Newcastle trio with many fingers in the regional sludge-rock pie and a maximalist/minimalist approach of overwhelming guitar/drums/vox and bloody-minded musical stasis that has seen them perform two hour sets of just one, obliterating song.

Many more acts still to be announced, plus our famous film programme, talks, exhibitions, workshops and more and after-hours blowouts and exhibitions courtesy of The Old Police House.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 2nd March.

50 early Birds are £60, then full weekend tickets are £70. Day tickets will go on sale later in the year.

For more details and further announcements, visit sagegateshead.com, tuskfestival.com or call the Ticket Office on 0191 443 4661.