The exclusive micro bag and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phone turned heads as they were revealed on Ashley’s A/W LFW runway

London UK – February 14, 2020 – Practicality met style on the catwalk today as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd and British designer Ashley Williams revealed an exclusive new accessory collaboration, featuring a bespoke micro bag and an iconic branded hair pin.

The runway moment perfectly celebrated the launch of Samsung’s latest limited edition folding handset – The Galaxy Z Flip – which is available nationwide today.

A number of well-known faces were on the FROW to witness the electric reveal, including: Jaime Winstone, Sonny Hall, Alice Dellal, Maddi Waterhouse, Tiger Lily Taylor and more.

Renowned for her retro prints and bold designs, Ashley has tailored the must have accessory in a stylish square design to mirror the exact shape of the folding device, which was announced during Samsung’s UNPACKED earlier this week. Made with vegan leather, the stylish 3.5” x 4” micro bag features a defining racer check pattern – set to be one of the hottest prints of 2020 – and will be available in two iridescent purple colour ways, inspired by the new handset.

The micro bag trend hit headlines last year fuelled by moments like Lizzo’s red carpet shut-down at the AMA’s, but many commented about the bags being ‘too small to be functional’. This limited edition bag will provide the perfect solution for fashionistas looking to add a ‘little’ touch of convenience to their style.

The Samsung + Ashley Williams micro bag launch will be accompanied by a limited edition range of Ashley Williams’ popular crystal hair pins, with slogans including ‘Galaxy’ and ‘Flip’, further inspired by the new Galaxy Z Flip.

Ashley Williams commented, “It’s always been important for me to push boundaries with new collections, so I loved creating my first ever micro bag designed for a smartphone.

“I’m constantly searching for new inspiration to influence my work so I was really excited to see that the Galaxy Z Flip has such a sense of nostalgia about it – evocative of the 90s flip phone era – which led me to design the bag with my racer check print.

“The folding clamshell design is perfect for taking the phone with you on-the-go, wherever you are. It’s ideal for my creative process as I like having access to a camera at all times to capture visual inspiration I encounter day-to-day, to inspire new designs and collections”.

Kate Beaumont Innovation, Technology, and Services Director at Samsung UK & Ireland, comments, “Collaborating with Ashley Williams to launch our first-ever UK fashion accessory collection marks a new era in design technology for Samsung.

“A uniquely stylish phone like the Galaxy Z Flip deserves a moment in the spotlight. Working with one of London’s most forward thinking contemporary designers, Ashley’s bold vision has allowed us to create something truly unique and relevant together, that transcends the world of technology”.

A stylish phone like the Galaxy Z Flip which enables unique experiences deserves a moment in the spotlight. Working with one of London’s most forward thinking contemporary designers, Ashley’s bold vision has allowed us to create something truly unique and relevant together, that transcends the world of technology”.

For further information on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip visit: https://www.samsung.com/uk/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip/

To purchase the new limited edition micro bag and hair pins, visit: https://ashleywilliamslondon.com/collections/

#SamsungGalaxyZFlip

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS