The exclusive micro bag and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phone turned heads as they were revealed on Ashley’s A/W LFW runway
London UK – February 14, 2020 – Practicality met style on the catwalk today as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd and British designer Ashley Williams revealed an exclusive new accessory collaboration, featuring a bespoke micro bag and an iconic branded hair pin.
The runway moment perfectly celebrated the launch of Samsung’s latest limited edition folding handset – The Galaxy Z Flip – which is available nationwide today.
A number of well-known faces were on the FROW to witness the electric reveal, including: Jaime Winstone, Sonny Hall, Alice Dellal, Maddi Waterhouse, Tiger Lily Taylor and more.
Renowned for her retro prints and bold designs, Ashley has tailored the must have accessory in a stylish square design to mirror the exact shape of the folding device, which was announced during Samsung’s UNPACKED earlier this week. Made with vegan leather, the stylish 3.5” x 4” micro bag features a defining racer check pattern – set to be one of the hottest prints of 2020 – and will be available in two iridescent purple colour ways, inspired by the new handset.
The micro bag trend hit headlines last year fuelled by moments like Lizzo’s red carpet shut-down at the AMA’s, but many commented about the bags being ‘too small to be functional’. This limited edition bag will provide the perfect solution for fashionistas looking to add a ‘little’ touch of convenience to their style.
The Samsung + Ashley Williams micro bag launch will be accompanied by a limited edition range of Ashley Williams’ popular crystal hair pins, with slogans including ‘Galaxy’ and ‘Flip’, further inspired by the new Galaxy Z Flip.
Ashley Williams commented, “It’s always been important for me to push boundaries with new collections, so I loved creating my first ever micro bag designed for a smartphone.
“I’m constantly searching for new inspiration to influence my work so I was really excited to see that the Galaxy Z Flip has such a sense of nostalgia about it – evocative of the 90s flip phone era – which led me to design the bag with my racer check print.
“The folding clamshell design is perfect for taking the phone with you on-the-go, wherever you are. It’s ideal for my creative process as I like having access to a camera at all times to capture visual inspiration I encounter day-to-day, to inspire new designs and collections”.
Kate Beaumont Innovation, Technology, and Services Director at Samsung UK & Ireland, comments, “Collaborating with Ashley Williams to launch our first-ever UK fashion accessory collection marks a new era in design technology for Samsung.
“A uniquely stylish phone like the Galaxy Z Flip deserves a moment in the spotlight. Working with one of London’s most forward thinking contemporary designers, Ashley’s bold vision has allowed us to create something truly unique and relevant together, that transcends the world of technology”.
For further information on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip visit: https://www.samsung.com/uk/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip/
To purchase the new limited edition micro bag and hair pins, visit: https://ashleywilliamslondon.com/collections/
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
|Galaxy Z Flip Specifications
|Display
|Main Display
|6.7“ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display
2636 x 1080
425ppi
|*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.
|Cover Display
|1.1“ Super AMOLED Display
300 x 112
303ppi
|*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.
|Dimension & Weight
|Folded
|73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm (Hinge) – 15.4mm (Sagging)
|Unfolded
|73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm – 6.9mm (Screen)
|*The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip when unfolded does not include the frame of the main display.
|Weight
|183 g
|Camera
|Front Camera
|10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4
Pixel size: 1.22μm
FOV: 80˚
|Rear Dual Camera
|12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.12μm
FOV: 123˚
|12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8
Pixel size: 1.4μm
FOV: 78˚
OIS for Rear Wide-angle Camera (Optical Image Stabilization)
Up to 8x digital zoom
HDR10+ recording
Tracking AF
|AP
|7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
※ 2.95㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.41㎓ + 1.78㎓
|Memory
|8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
|*Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software.
|Battery
|3,300 mAh (typical) dual battery
|* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3200mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors.
|Charging
|Fast Charging compatible via power cord and wireless
Wireless PowerShare
|* Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Wireless charging compatible with WPC
* Wireless PowerShare is limited Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.
|OS
|Android 10
|Network
|Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 5CA,
LTE Cat.16 Up to 1.0Gbps Download
LTE Cat.13 Up to 150Mbps Upload
Up to 1.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload
|* Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO,256QAM
Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
|* Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries.
|SIM Card
|One eSIM and one Nano SIM
|* SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and carrier.
* eSIM requires a wireless service plan and allows you to activate a mobile network plan without the use of a nano SIM. eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM.
|Payment
|Samsung Pay (Link)
Credit & debit cards: supports NFC, Prepaid card, Global remittance, Transit, Memberships, Gift cards, Rewards
|* Available in select countries. Features may vary depending on country and service providers.
|Sensors
|Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (digital, analog), Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
|Authentication
|Lock type: pattern, PIN, password
Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition
|* Face recognition only available when unfolded with the Front Camera.
|Audio
|Mono speaker
Surround sound for Bluetooth and earphones with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)
UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support
PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD*: DSD64/128
Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
Bluetooth
Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Z Flip to play audio through the two devices simultaneously.
Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference.
Recording
Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments.
|* DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.
* The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.
* Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung and AKG.
* AOP: Acoustic Overload Point
|Video
|Video playback format
MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
TV connection
Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps)
|Security
|Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection.
Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee)
Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files.
|*Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country.
|In the Box
|Galaxy Z Flip, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, USB Connector (OTG), Quick Start Guide, Clear Cover, Earphones (USB Type-C) with sound by AKG
|* Actual components, including cover, may not be available depending on the model you purchase or the country or region you live in. Package and cover colour may vary depending on device colour.