Two islands with a love of rum meet with delicious tasting events on the Southbank of London

Harold & Hansa Ltd, distributors and specialists of Madeira Rum, will be hosting a number of tasting events at Caribbean restaurant and cocktail bar Limin Southbank.

Let Harold & Hansa take you on a journey to the beautiful island of Madeira, famed for its production of exceptional, GI (geographical indication) protected Agricole rums.

On the night you will taste the island’s exquisite array of rums in a relaxed and informal setting. During the tasting experience, Harold & Hansa will explain how the rum is produced, what is meant by Agricole rum, and why this particular type of rum is growing in popularity among rum enthusiasts.

The islands of the Caribbean and that of Madeira may be separated by the North Atlantic but there is a meeting of flavours from the two with a selection of Caribbean Canapés served during the evening, all of which have been designed by Limin’s Head Chef Sham. Sham has a deep connection to Madeira through past travels and has chosen the canapés to pair perfectly with the rums you will be tasting.

Your Madeira Rum Tasting Experience includes:

– Five handpicked and exclusive Madeira Agricole rums c. 25ml per serving

– Many of the rums are only available in the UK through H&H Ltd.

– Guided talks introducing you to the world of Madeira rum production

– A selection of Caribbean-inspired Canapés

– ’Hang out and relax (known as ‘limin’ across the Caribbean) with other rum lovers

– Opportunity to purchase bottles at discounted rates post event

Harold & Hansa, the specialists in Madeira Rum, was established in 2021, with the mission to turn the spotlight on lesser known, premium quality rums from Madeira. Co-founder Harold is from this beautiful Portuguese island and his family has been involved in the rum trade for many years. Using exceptional varieties of sugarcane and a meticulous production process, Madeira creates some of the best rums in the world. The team at Harold & Hansa handpick the finest rums from the island to bring to the trade and consumers in the UK.

Harold & Hansa will be hosting a number of Madeiran rum events at Limin over the coming year. The first event takes place on Tuesday 22nd August.

For more information and to book see: https://www.designmynight.com/london/clubs/southbank/limin-southbank/madeira-rum-101-rum-tasting-caribbean-canapes

For a video showcasing Harold & Hansa’s Madeiran rums at Limin see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPvQ3SMPlY0

Harold Vieira, co-founder of Harold and Hansa, said: “The flavours of Madeiran rum and Caribbean food work brilliantly together so we’re excited to introduce more people to our high quality Agricole rums from Madeira and help them learn more about these exclusive rums, how they are made, and how to enjoy them.”

ABOUT HAROLD & HANSA, THE MADEIRA RUM SPECIALIST

