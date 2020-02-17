TWO Newcastle care homes have received the ultimate accolade from the Care Quality Commission.

Brooke House, at Denton and Brunswick House at Brunswick – which are operated by Prestwick Care – have both been declared ‘outstanding’ following recent inspections by the CQC.

And this completes a hat trick of honours for Prestwick Care, whose recently acquired Hillcrest Care Home, Off South Road, Alnwick, also saw its status upgraded at the start of the year.

Both Newcastle homes were praised by CQC inspectors for providing safe environments for residents, with well-trained, kind and caring staff, who were “well led” and “well supported” by the senior management team.

At 41-bed Brunswick House, inspectors found “people received exceptional support from caring staff, who knew them very well.

“Staff were extremely respectful and fully protected people’s privacy and dignity. Independence was strongly encouraged, and people were thoroughly involved in making decisions about their care.”

Prestwick Care’s management was also praised, with the CQC report stating, “the provider had exceptionally caring values which encouraged staff to put people at the heart of the service.

“The provider had fully invested in innovative technology and equipment to provide people with a high-quality service which reduced risks and improved their quality of life.”

At Brooke House, which provides accommodation and care for up to 50 residents, inspectors said, “the management team and all staff were committed to

ensuring high-quality person-centred care was delivered to everyone.

“Staff were extremely kind and caring and always promoted the privacy and dignity of people.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives

and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

Prestwick Care, a division of Malhotra Group Plc, is one of the region’s leading nursing and residential care providers and CEO Bunty Malhotra said the new ratings were testament to the two care homes’ staff and facilities.

“The CQC does not award ‘outstanding’ ratings lightly, especially for homes providing complex care needs, where the level of scrutiny and expectation is understandably that much higher,” he said, “and we have all worked incredibly hard to achieve this.

“It’s wonderful for our staff to have their hard work and commitment recognised in this way but we never forget that the most important part of our job is caring – and I am delighted that the inspectors noticed and appreciated that.”

Prestwick Care’s portfolio comprises 13 homes across the North East, with new purpose-built care facilities scheduled to open at Ryhope, Sunderland later this year and at Whitley Bay in 2021.

The company is also set to unveil a second Alnwick home; Beech Tree House, at Lisburn Street, in spring.

The state-of-the-art, 86-bed care home will offer general residential and nursing, dementia residential and nursing, along with specialist care provision for bariatric and young, physically disabled clients.

For more information about Prestwick Care call 0191 233 0387 or visit www.prestwickcare.co.uk.