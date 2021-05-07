Two showhomes have been completed at a new housing development which is taking shape in the new community of Lower Callerton.

Bellway’s North East division is building 124 new properties at Abbey Heights, which forms part of the wider Callerton Park neighbourhood of 3,000 homes to the west of Newcastle.

The two three-bedroom showhomes, currently available to view strictly by appointment only, are the detached Carver and the semi-detached Tailor house types, which sit either side of the sales centre at the development, off North Walbottle Road.

The development of two, three and four-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments will provide 98 properties for the private market and 26 homes as affordable housing for local people through rent or shared ownership.

The nine apartments will be located in the far north-eastern corner of the development, next to the new children’s play area which is to be provided on site.

The homes at Abbey Heights are part of Bellway’s Artisan Collection, a flagship range of properties developed from years of customer input and combining traditional craftsmanship with modern construction techniques.

With building work progressing well at the development, the first residents are expected to move into their homes at Abbey Heights in the next few weeks.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales at Bellway North East, said: “The range of homes we are delivering in Lower Callerton will appeal to a wide mix of people including first-time buyers, professionals and families of varying sizes.

“Abbey Heights residents will be able to benefit from a range of shops just a short drive away, while it’s only six miles from Newcastle city centre.

“Both the Tailor and Carver showhomes feature an open-plan kitchen/dining room, with a separate living room and an en suite to the master bedroom.

“Prospective homebuyers can book a viewing of the showhomes to get an insight into the thoughtful layout and design of homes available at the development.”

New two, three and four-bedroom homes at Abbey Heights are currently available to reserve, with prices starting from £179,995.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 0191 448 7145.