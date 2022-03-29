The operator behind the Tyne Tunnels is showing solidary with the people of Ukraine both directly and through its support for humanitarian aid.

TT2 recently raised the Ukrainian flag on a flagpole at the southside plaza entrance to the tunnels. This was a small gesture of support but also an acknowledgement to the personal situation a Ukrainian employee is suffering.

Staff at the company have donated essential products and materials, including nappies, baby food, sanitary items, towels, kids’ clothes, snacks and toiletries to the Polish community centre in Newcastle and raised funds internally.

In addition, TT2 is sponsoring a truck to Ukraine with Hope & Aid Direct. The truck will be leaving soon filled with supplies for Ukraine.

Philip Smith, chief executive of TT2, explained: “All the team were anxious to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and in some small way support them with both aid and donations as well as by making a gesture of solidarity. Our Ukrainian employee liked the idea of flying the national flag, so we were pleased to support and make the gesture.

“We are also delighted to back the wonderful work and effort of the Hope & Aid Direct charity which is taking much needed supplies and materials to the people of Ukraine.”

Charles Storer MBE, co-founder and head of operations, Hope & Aid Direct, said: “It really was a delightful surprise to receive the news that Tyne Tunnels are prepared to ‘sponsor a truck’ for us.

“We are working flat out to provide refugee support to the people both inside and outside Ukraine by sending our own trucks or others with the aid that we are gathering or facilitating, while continuing to do what we can to support refugees from so many other countries with aid.

“We’ve already sent one 40-ton articulated truck out and back to Romania with baby boxes, plus nappies and toiletries, and another with field-hospital beds to Poland, for onward delivery to Lviv hospital in Ukraine. Three more 40-ton lorries are already on their way, loaded with more hospital beds, and another with medical dressings.

“We will be sending our own trucks away again very shortly filled with corporate and public donations, so the decision by TT2 to ‘Sponsor a truck’ is really very welcome.”