UBER Eats has launched a Newcastle-based team to grow the online food ordering and delivery platform in the region.

The team aims to increase the number of north-east restaurants signed up for Uber Eats and increase the number of users using the app.

Uber Eats launched in the north east in 2017 and has been signing up a growing roster of restaurants across the region. The range of restaurants has increased significantly since then with particularly strong uptake in Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Customers can find their fast-food favourites as well as local gems. Grocery orders through Uber Eats are also increasingly popular, with customers choosing to get their essentials delivered to their door within an average of less than 30 minutes.

Hespi Baldwin, Territory Operations Manager, leads the new team: “There is so much potential for growth In the region and our team is working hard to sign up new local restaurants as well as giving existing ones a boost from Darlington to Blyth.

“The main benefit for restaurants is that you get access to so many local customers – Uber Eats is a virtual High Street where people can browse menus and place orders, bringing in an extra revenue stream for businesses.”

After looking at a range of offices and workspaces Uber Eats chose Hoults Yard as the team’s new base.

Hespi explained: “There’s a great vibe here and it’s a cool place to work. There is plenty of parking and there are so many other businesses around. There are even a couple of restaurants on the Yard who we’ve signed up with Uber Eats.”

If you own or run a restaurant and would like to sign up to the app, please email north-east-eats@uber.com with your details.