Expanding proptech company Property Webmasters is set to appoint a senior management team to lead the next phase of its growth plan.



But Property Webmasters’ CEO Jamie Arthur is keen for that to continue in the weeks ahead by bringing in more heads of department.

The plan includes hiring an operations manager, commercial manager, more software developers, account managers and business development executives. Having already established efficient and impressive teams in technology, marketing, sales and design.

Jamie said: “We have grown organically through word of mouth due to the quality of work we produce. We have had 15 years without a sales team, over the last six months we have grown that sales team out to five people and it is still growing.

“Since mid-February we have gone from 12 members of staff to 21 and we have further potential to grow out the team.

“We have grown in every department – the marketing team, delivery team, in the tech side and in sales.”

Property Webmasters helps estate agents and property professionals grow through technology and marketing solutions aimed at national and international client bases.

It boasts real estate agents such as Christies and Sothebys among its clients, stretching across Europe and beyond. There is a desire to increase the client base closer to home.

Property Webmasters’ Marketing Manager Luke Fleming said: “We have clients all over the world which we’re really proud of. Our services work equally as well for UK agents and we want to meet up more frequently with our clients in the UK, to add that personable touch.

“It’s a different mindset in the UK, we have always targeted more international clients. We are looking to prove to UK estate agents just how powerful our marketing and tech solutions can be.”

Property Webmasters works to create more leads and secure greater online exposure, while they can create professionally designed websites. Earlier this year it was backed by investment from NetVentures to help achieve the next step.

Jamie, the founder of Property Webmasters, said: “It’s all part of a very ambitious growth plan over the next 24 months, not just to grow the team but to also grow the services we offer.

“The investment has given us a kick to drive the business forward. It is more about having that confidence to go for it.

“We have an incredible team here at Property Webmasters and we want to attract the best people to assist in the growth of the business.”

