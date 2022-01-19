Ultra-low emission vehicle (ULEV) registrations shot up 40% across Great Britain from July to September 2021, Q3 – compared to the same time a year before.

The Department for Transport’s (DfT) figures reveal that ULEVs made up 15.3% of all new registrations from Q3 2021, some 83,000 vehicles.

More battery electric cars (BEV) – 51,000 – were registered for the first time than diesel cars – 35,000 units. With a 44% increase in BEV car registrations in Q3 2021 than Q3 2020.

Average CO2 emissions for cars registered for the first time in the UK went down by 14% with petrol car registrations falling 41% and diesel falling by 66%.

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk, a leading car insurance comparison website, comments: “These figures show that the government’s aim to phase out fossil fuels from motoring is starting to take effect.

“Initiatives such as more public charging points, a strong rise in home charging grants and London’s new ultra-low emission zone are starting to make a green vehicle a viable option for many.”

The report also showed that at the end of September 2021, there were 39.2 million licensed vehicles in Great Britain, an increase of 1.0% compared to the end of September 2020.

However, registrations fell for the first time during July to September and were 28% lower than the same period in 2020, some 542,000 vehicles.

Greg continues: “The fall in car registrations is likely linked to the pandemic and the logistical struggles many manufacturers are having with securing essential parts – increasing demand for quality second-hand vehicles. Given these findings, we’d expect a real appetite for electric and hybrid vehicles once covid related logistics are ironed out.”

